World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. France
  5. RAU
  6. 2017
  7. Competition-Winning Paris Office Park Design to Reintroduce Play into the Workplace

Competition-Winning Paris Office Park Design to Reintroduce Play into the Workplace

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Competition-Winning Paris Office Park Design to Reintroduce Play into the Workplace
Save this picture!
Competition-Winning Paris Office Park Design to Reintroduce Play into the Workplace, Courtesy of RAU, karres+brands & SeARCH
Courtesy of RAU, karres+brands & SeARCH

Dutch Firms Team RAU, SeARCH, and karres +brands have been named as one of the winners of the Inventons la Metropole de Grand Paris, the largest European competition for city planning, architecture and public space. Their project, Triango, reinvents Paris’ Triangle de Gonesse into a dynamic and lively business park which promotes sustainability in every sense of the word.

Courtesy of RAU, karres+brands & SeARCH Courtesy of RAU, karres+brands & SeARCH Courtesy of RAU, karres+brands & SeARCH Courtesy of RAU, karres+brands & SeARCH + 14

Save this picture!
Courtesy of RAU, karres+brands & SeARCH
Courtesy of RAU, karres+brands & SeARCH

The office park is strengthened by its public space and inter-building connections. By integrating nature and sport into the commercial block, Triango creates a rich, synergetic environment that defines their vision for a new office experience. 

“Working is no longer confined to the office building but instead becomes a landscape experience”

Save this picture!
Courtesy of RAU, karres+brands & SeARCH
Courtesy of RAU, karres+brands & SeARCH

A rigid framework characterizes and organizes the block into three distinct zones: the urban zone, the organic zone, and the landmark zone. The urban zone cultivates a dynamic urban character with luxuriant gardens and green atriums serving as open public spaces. The organic zone seamlessly integrates the urban zone with the green. The park connects with buildings on different levels to form innovative, engaging outdoor areas such as climbing walls on building facades or outdoor conference rooms, producing new ways to work and play. The landmark zone is exhibited in the dynamic facade facing the A1. During the day, it acts as an iconic defining landmark, and at night, it illuminates the dark sky, becoming a lighthouse for the area. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of RAU, karres+brands & SeARCH
Courtesy of RAU, karres+brands & SeARCH

A main path runs through the site to connect outlying areas with the main nodes of the site. It acts as a backbone of public space, reestablishing the office/park relationship through the creation of unique, dynamic spaces and cohesive work—play functions.  

Save this picture!
Courtesy of RAU, karres+brands & SeARCH
Courtesy of RAU, karres+brands & SeARCH

Triango was built with the anticipation of the changing future, and also serves as a prime example of a circular economy. This is most easily exhibited in the physical representation of circular buildings throughout the site. These buildings are considered flexible, temporary aggregations with the potential to be adjusted and modified due to external influences (local aspects, changing regulations, etc), throughout the lifetime of the building. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of RAU, karres+brands & SeARCH
Courtesy of RAU, karres+brands & SeARCH

The system fosters a high-quality space for sports and ecology, inviting users to participate in a new work environment, designed for years to come. 

News via SeARCH

Save this picture!
Courtesy of RAU, karres+brands & SeARCH
Courtesy of RAU, karres+brands & SeARCH

  • Architects

    RAU, SeARCH & CMA, karres+brands

  • Design Team

    RAU, karres+brands, SeARCH, Phileas

  • Developer

    BSI, BoPRo

  • Masterplan

    karres+brands, SeARCH, RAU

  • Local Partner Architect

    Atelier Phileas

  • Sustainability

    RAU, TURNTOO, karres+brands, Lateral Thinking Factory, Urban Crop Solutions, Building Integrated Greenhouses

  • Engineering

    ITF, SQA, Studio Beyond, Evergreen en Siemens.

  • Area

    0.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Unbuilt Project Offices Office buildings France
Cite: Alya Abourezk. "Competition-Winning Paris Office Park Design to Reintroduce Play into the Workplace" 28 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/882433/competition-winning-paris-office-park-design-to-reintroduce-play-into-the-workplace/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »