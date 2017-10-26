Stellar Drawings Selected as Winners of WAF's Inaugural Architecture Drawing Prize

The World Architecture Festival has announced the winner of the their inaugural Architecture Drawing Prize, established to recognize the “continuing importance of hand drawing, whilst also embracing the creative use of digitally produced renderings.”
From 166 entries from architects, designers and students across the globe, 38 of the best drawings were shortlisted within three categories: Digital, Hand-drawn, and Hybrid. From that list, commendations and a category winner were chosen, with the overall grand prize awarded to the year’s best drawing. Submissions were evaluated on technical skill, originality in approach and ability to convey an architectural idea, whether for a conceptual or actual building project.
This year, the overall winner was Momento Mori: a Peckham Hospice Care Home by Jerome Xin Hao Ng, produced as part of Ng’s final diploma project at The Bartlett School of Architecture, University College London.
“[The drawing is] a superbly conceived and executed perspectival view looking down through the building from roof level, praised for its technical skill and the sensitivity with which it depicted the spaces found in such institutions as settings for multi-generation social interaction,” said Jeremy Melvin, Curator of World Architecture Festival (WAF).
See the winners and shortlisted drawings below.
Winners
Hybrid and Overall Winner: Memento Mori: A Peckham Hospice Care Home by Jerome Xin Hao Ng, created whilst studying at the Bartlett School of Architecture, UK
Digital Winner: Deep Water Purgatory by Christopher Wijatno, WOHA, Singapore
Hand-drawn Winner: Scenarios for a Post Crisis Landscape by Dimitrios Grozopoulos, Gillespies, UK
Commended
Digital:
Renovation of Denggao Village by Xinyuan Cao, Mahlum, USA
Publicly Accessible Spaces in St Paul’s Cathedral by Chris Raven, DRDH Architects, UK
Hand-drawn:
Utopia by Ubaldo Occhinegro, Mua Studio, Italy
360 Degrees Panorama of the Dam Square by Elles Middelians, Studio Ellessi, Natherlands
New Entry 5 by Sergei Tchoban, Tchoban Voss Architekten, Germany
Portuguese Street by Anna Budnikova, Strojproject CB, Russia
100 by Reza Aliabadi, rzlbd, Canada
Hybrid:
Knowledge Hub and Community Support Spaces - Studying Seasons and Community Interactions by Clare Donald, Scott Brownrigg, UK
Reconstruct with Drawing. Hand drawing for Graphic Analysis by Mariapia Di Lecce, Università degli Studi di Parma - Facoltà di Architettura
Hydrological cluster by Anna Budnikova, Strojproject CB, Russia
Shortlisted
Digital:
Industrial Melanism, by Joel Jones, London Southbank University, UK
Echoessssssss 2 by Sarath Saitongin, Städelschule Architecture Class, Germany
Palmed-Off by Isabel Sandeman
One Thousand and One Nights by Xinran Ma, USA
Macca by Shiro Nishikawa, Nikken Sekkei, Japan
The Ministry of Ocean Wisdom by Victor Moldoveanu, Aarhus School of Architecture, Denmark
Hand-drawn:
Spatial Cocktails by Reza Aliabadi, rzlbd, Canada
Measured Drawing of School at Winchester College by Sue Beaumont, ADAM Architecture, UK
Between the Lines by Peter Magyar, Kansas State University, USA
Office Building Rossau Barracks, Vienna, by Martin Zechner, Zechner & Zechner ZT GmbH, Austria
More Stories about Ports and Polar Bears: A Future for Churchill, Manitoba, by Evan Taylor, Architecture49 Inc, Canada
Yproject by Shoichiro Ishii, Nikken Sekkei Illustration Studio, Japan
S-Museum by Masaaki Yamada, Nikken Sekkei Illustration Studio, Japan
Surfaces are solids by Josef Saller, heri&salli, Austria
Archaeologies of the Future by Etienne Bastormagi, Studio Etienne Bas, Lebanon
Abstract and Esoteric Tectonics by Nada AlMulla, American University of Sharjah, UAE
Munich Marienplatz by Anna Budnikova, Strojproject CB, Russia
Lea Valley Super-Farm: Institute of Failed Fruit and Vegetables in London by Bong Yeung, Foster + Partners, Hong Kong
Scaffold Cities by KM Tham, PTW Architects Sydney, Australia
Hybrid:
Ambidextrous Architecture by Mohammed Syafiq Hassan Jubri
Noah’s Ark of Reminiscence by Maria Kremer, Bureau Alexander Brodsky, Russia
(Me)aning After the Revolution of Play by Martin Carrillo, Bennington College, USA
rethinking of area by Ivan Karnitckii
Deep Rise by Jollie Cheung, aehstudio, Hong Kong
Estuary Airfield by Laurie Chetwood, Chetwoods, UK
The shortlisted entries will be displayed at the Architecture Drawing Prize stand at the World Architecture Festival, which takes place next month in Berlin from 15-17 November 2018. The winning and shortlisted entries will then go on to be displayed at Sir John Soane’s Museum in London from February 21 – April 14, 2018.
Learn more about 2017 World Architecture Festival events, here.