Stellar Drawings Selected as Winners of WAF's Inaugural Architecture Drawing Prize

The World Architecture Festival has announced the winner of the their inaugural Architecture Drawing Prize, established to recognize the “continuing importance of hand drawing, whilst also embracing the creative use of digitally produced renderings.”

From 166 entries from architects, designers and students across the globe, 38 of the best drawings were shortlisted within three categories: Digital, Hand-drawn, and Hybrid. From that list, commendations and a category winner were chosen, with the overall grand prize awarded to the year’s best drawing. Submissions were evaluated on technical skill, originality in approach and ability to convey an architectural idea, whether for a conceptual or actual building project.

This year, the overall winner was Momento Mori: a Peckham Hospice Care Home by Jerome Xin Hao Ng, produced as part of Ng’s final diploma project at The Bartlett School of Architecture, University College London.

“[The drawing is] a superbly conceived and executed perspectival view looking down through the building from roof level, praised for its technical skill and the sensitivity with which it depicted the spaces found in such institutions as settings for multi-generation social interaction,” said Jeremy Melvin, Curator of World Architecture Festival (WAF).

See the winners and shortlisted drawings below.

Winners

Hybrid and Overall Winner: Memento Mori: A Peckham Hospice Care Home by Jerome Xin Hao Ng, created whilst studying at the Bartlett School of Architecture, UK

Save this picture! Hybrid: WINNER - Memento Mori A Peckham Hospice Care Home by Jerome, Xin Hao Ng. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Digital Winner: Deep Water Purgatory by Christopher Wijatno, WOHA, Singapore

Save this picture! Digital: WINNER - Deep Water Purgatory by Christopher Wijatno. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Hand-drawn Winner: Scenarios for a Post Crisis Landscape by Dimitrios Grozopoulos, Gillespies, UK

Save this picture! Hand-drawn: WINNER - Scenarios for a post crisis landscape by Dimitrios Grozopoulos. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Commended

Digital:

Renovation of Denggao Village by Xinyuan Cao, Mahlum, USA

Save this picture! Digital: COMMENDED - Renovation of Denggao Village by Xinyuan Cao. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Publicly Accessible Spaces in St Paul’s Cathedral by Chris Raven, DRDH Architects, UK

Save this picture! Digital: COMMENDED - Publicly Accessible Spaces in St Paul's Cathedral by Chris Raven. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Hand-drawn:

Utopia by Ubaldo Occhinegro, Mua Studio, Italy

Save this picture! Hand-drawn: COMMENDED - Utopia by Ubaldo Occhinegro. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

360 Degrees Panorama of the Dam Square by Elles Middelians, Studio Ellessi, Natherlands

Save this picture! Hand-drawn: COMMENDED - 360 degrees panorama of the Dam Square by Elles Middeljans. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

New Entry 5 by Sergei Tchoban, Tchoban Voss Architekten, Germany

Save this picture! Hand-drawn: COMMENDED - New entry 5 by Sergei Tchoban. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Portuguese Street by Anna Budnikova, Strojproject CB, Russia

Save this picture! Hand-drawn: COMMENDED - Portuguese street by Anna Budnikova. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

100 by Reza Aliabadi, rzlbd, Canada

Save this picture! Hand-drawn: COMMENDED - 100 by Reza Aliabadi. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Hybrid:

Knowledge Hub and Community Support Spaces - Studying Seasons and Community Interactions by Clare Donald, Scott Brownrigg, UK

Save this picture! Hybrid: COMMENDED - Knowledge Hub and Community Support Spaces - Studying Seasons and Community Interactions by Claire Donald. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Reconstruct with Drawing. Hand drawing for Graphic Analysis by Mariapia Di Lecce, Università degli Studi di Parma - Facoltà di Architettura

Save this picture! Hybrid: COMMENDED - Reconstruct with drawing. Hand drawing for graphic analysis by Mariapia Di Lecce. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Hydrological cluster by Anna Budnikova, Strojproject CB, Russia

Save this picture! Hybrid: COMMENDED - Hydrological cluster by Anna Budnikova. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Shortlisted

Digital:

Industrial Melanism, by Joel Jones, London Southbank University, UK

Save this picture! Digital: Industrial Melanism by Joel Jones. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Echoessssssss 2 by Sarath Saitongin, Städelschule Architecture Class, Germany

Save this picture! Digital: Echoessssssss 2 by Sarath Saitongin. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Palmed-Off by Isabel Sandeman

Save this picture! Digital: Palmed-Off by Isabel Sanderman. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

One Thousand and One Nights by Xinran Ma, USA

Save this picture! Digital: ONE THOUSAND AND ONE NIGHTS by Xinran Ma. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Macca by Shiro Nishikawa, Nikken Sekkei, Japan

Save this picture! Digital: Macca by Shiro Nishikawa. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

The Ministry of Ocean Wisdom by Victor Moldoveanu, Aarhus School of Architecture, Denmark

Save this picture! Digital: The Ministry Of Ocean Wisdom by Victor Moldoveanu. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Hand-drawn:

Spatial Cocktails by Reza Aliabadi, rzlbd, Canada

Save this picture! Hand-drawn: Spatial Cocktails (series; seven in total) by Reza Aliabadi. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Measured Drawing of School at Winchester College by Sue Beaumont, ADAM Architecture, UK

Save this picture! Hand-drawn: Measured Drawing of School at Winchester College by Sue Beaumont. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Between the Lines by Peter Magyar, Kansas State University, USA

Save this picture! Hand-drawn: Between the lines by Peter Magyar. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Office Building Rossau Barracks, Vienna, by Martin Zechner, Zechner & Zechner ZT GmbH, Austria

Save this picture! Hand-drawn: Office building Rossau barracks, Vienna by Martin Zechner. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

More Stories about Ports and Polar Bears: A Future for Churchill, Manitoba, by Evan Taylor, Architecture49 Inc, Canada

Save this picture! Hand-drawn: More Stories about Ports and Polar Bears A Future for Churchill, Manitoba by Evan Taylor. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Yproject by Shoichiro Ishii, Nikken Sekkei Illustration Studio, Japan

Save this picture! Hand-drawn: Yproject by Shoichiro Ishii. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

S-Museum by Masaaki Yamada, Nikken Sekkei Illustration Studio, Japan

Save this picture! Hand-drawn: S-Museum by Masaaki Yamada. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Surfaces are solids by Josef Saller, heri&salli, Austria

Save this picture! Hand-drawn: Surfaces are solids by Josef Saller. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Archaeologies of the Future by Etienne Bastormagi, Studio Etienne Bas, Lebanon

Save this picture! Hand-drawn: Archeologies of the Future by Etienne Bastormagi. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Abstract and Esoteric Tectonics by Nada AlMulla, American University of Sharjah, UAE

Save this picture! Hand-drawn: Abstract and Esoteric Tectonics by Nada AlMulla. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Munich Marienplatz by Anna Budnikova, Strojproject CB, Russia

Save this picture! Hand-drawn: Munich Marienplatz by Anna Budnikova. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Lea Valley Super-Farm: Institute of Failed Fruit and Vegetables in London by Bong Yeung, Foster + Partners, Hong Kong

Save this picture! Hand-drawn: Lea Valley Super-Farm Institute of Failed Fruit and Vegetables in London by Bong Yeung. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Scaffold Cities by KM Tham, PTW Architects Sydney, Australia

Save this picture! Hand-drawn: Scaffold Cities by KM Tham. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Hybrid:

Ambidextrous Architecture by Mohammed Syafiq Hassan Jubri

Save this picture! Hybrid: Ambidextrous Architecture by Mohammed Syafiq Hassan Jubri. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Noah’s Ark of Reminiscence by Maria Kremer, Bureau Alexander Brodsky, Russia

Save this picture! Hybrid: Noah's Ark of Reminiscence by Maria Kremer. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

(Me)aning After the Revolution of Play by Martin Carrillo, Bennington College, USA

Save this picture! Hybrid: (Me)aning After the Revolution of Play by Martin Carrilo. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

rethinking of area by Ivan Karnitckii

Save this picture! Hybrid: rethinking of area by Ivan Karnitckii. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Deep Rise by Jollie Cheung, aehstudio, Hong Kong

Save this picture! Hybrid: Deep Rise by Jollie Cheung. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Estuary Airfield by Laurie Chetwood, Chetwoods, UK

Save this picture! Hybrid: Estuary Airfield by Laurie Chetwood. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

The shortlisted entries will be displayed at the Architecture Drawing Prize stand at the World Architecture Festival, which takes place next month in Berlin from 15-17 November 2018. The winning and shortlisted entries will then go on to be displayed at Sir John Soane’s Museum in London from February 21 – April 14, 2018.

Learn more about 2017 World Architecture Festival events, here.