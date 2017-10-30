World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Indonesia
  5. DP+HS Architects
  6. 2016
  7. R+E House / DP+HS Architects

R+E House / DP+HS Architects

  • 22:00 - 30 October, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
R+E House / DP+HS Architects
Save this picture!
R+E House / DP+HS Architects, © Don Pieto
© Don Pieto

© Don Pieto © Don Pieto © Don Pieto © Don Pieto + 24

Save this picture!
© Don Pieto
© Don Pieto

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a residential area in West Jakarta, Indonesia, this house occupies a 300 sqm plot of land. Inhabited by a small young family with 2 kids, it was made with careful attention to owner’s family activities during the course of the day. Don Pieto and Henny Suwardi of DP+HS Architects emphasize interlocking space to connect different activities between spaces.

Save this picture!
2nd Floor Plan
2nd Floor Plan

This young family had used to spend most of their time together in a relatively small house where every room and every activity are linked together. When they decided to build their new home on a much larger plot of land, the design goal is to maintain the bond that has been naturally formed over the years, and translate it into space which connects each other -- the interlocking space.

Save this picture!
© Don Pieto
© Don Pieto

The basic idea is to create an unobstructed space consists of living room, dining room. and pantry, that goes all the way to the backyard. The 'floating box' above the dining room serves as an activity room with a large opening to maintain the relation between vertical space. The master bedroom is located on the other side, and also facing directly to the living room void, so the parents could watch the kids when they play in the living room and in the activity room as well.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The living room at the center serve as a connector which connects different vertical and horizontal spaces and activities. Big and tall glass partition facing the main road was used to illuminate the entire room. Air outlets are placed below the glass roof upside the stair area, its purpose is to draw the hot air out of the building and trigger the cross-ventilation system.

Save this picture!
© Don Pieto
© Don Pieto

Different type of finishing material is applied to define different rooms and different activities. The living room used a white painted exposed brick on the wall to give light texture and casual look for gathering activity, while also helps illuminate the whole space. The ‘floating box’ which serve as an activity room, used tiles on the wall, which arranged in a certain pattern to emphasize the whole floating box and the activity inside. Meanwhile, the master bedroom’s wall used a natural stone with darker color to put an accent in this relatively huge and light space.

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Indonesia
Cite: "R+E House / DP+HS Architects" 30 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/882422/r-plus-e-house-dp-plus-hs-architects/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »