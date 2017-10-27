World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. South Africa
  5. SAOTA
  6. 2015
  7. Invermark House / SAOTA

Invermark House / SAOTA

  • 02:00 - 27 October, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Invermark House / SAOTA
Save this picture!
Invermark House / SAOTA, © Adam Letch
© Adam Letch

© Stefan Antoni © Adam Letch © Adam Letch © Adam Letch + 20

  • Quantity Surveyor

    SBDS

  • Consulting Engineers

    Moroff & Kühne

  • Main Contractor

    Mansfield Construction

  • Interior Design

    ARRCC and Home Owner

  • Interior Décor

    OKHA

  • Landscaping

    Nicholas Whitehorn
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Adam Letch
© Adam Letch

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the leafy suburb of Higgovale, set below the iconic Table Mountain, House Invermark overlooks the city and harbour of Cape Town. Forty seven years after receiving a medal for excellence, House Invermark has been awarded a prestigious Commendation from the Cape Institute for Architecture (CIfA), in recognition of noteworthy contributions to architecture.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

Designed originally for himself by respected South African architect Gilbert Colyn in 1969, it was inspired by two iconic modernist houses, namely that of Phillip Johnson’s 1949 Glass House and Mies van der Rohe’s 1951 Farnsworth House. The house was purchased by architect Stefan Antoni, director at SAOTA, in 2013. By this stage it had reached a poor state of disrepair and featured numerous inappropriate alterations and additions totally out of character with the language of the building. Had it not been for Antoni’s intervention, it might have faced demolition as its heritage status as being a fine example of contemporary architecture was not recognised.

Save this picture!
© Adam Letch
© Adam Letch

SAOTA’s careful and sensitive alterations and additions have returned the threatened building back to its original state, enhanced its overall composition and significantly refined the living experience to bring it up to date with contemporary living. In the living area, kitchen, main bedroom and bathrooms, structure and screens were removed to facilitate improved flows associated with contemporary living.

Save this picture!
© Adam Letch
© Adam Letch

 Changes were also effected to the exterior spatial configuration involving the relocation of the swimming pool from the darker mountain side to the sunny street sea view side, providing much needed privacy from the street. This freed the courtyard to become a family garden planted with lawn and a row of Elderflower (Sambucus Nigra) trees running along a new linear water feature. The street interface was also substantially redesigned. These changes have served to significantly augment the experience of the house relative to the landscape. It is noteworthy that when Colyn viewed the house after its completion, he was suitably impressed.

Save this picture!
© Adam Letch
© Adam Letch
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation South Africa
Cite: "Invermark House / SAOTA" 27 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/882420/invermark-house-saota/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »