Villa Bakkum / Moke Architecten

  • 05:00 - 17 November, 2017
Villa Bakkum / Moke Architecten
Villa Bakkum / Moke Architecten, © Thijs Wolzak
© Thijs Wolzak

© Thijs Wolzak

  • Architects

    Moke Architecten

  • Location

    Castricum, The Netherlands

  • Lead Architects

    Gianni Cito

  • Team

    Diederick de Boer

  • Project Leader Moke Architecten

    Patrick de Weerd

  • Area

    400.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Thijs Wolzak

  • Construction

    Breed Integrated Design

  • Installations

    Climatic Design Consult

  • Contractor

    Kakes Deurwaarder
    More Specs
© Thijs Wolzak
© Thijs Wolzak
Site Axonometric - Garden
Site Axonometric - Garden

Text description provided by the architects. Bakkum is a small village close to the coast just north of Amsterdam. At the edge of a large nature reserve and in between the trees Villa Bakkum was built. Villa Bakkum a minimalistic house with 3 wings that emerge in the surrounding nature.

© Thijs Wolzak
© Thijs Wolzak

Chalets
In 2010 the municipality decided to redevelop the former site of a psychiatric hospital into an area with housing designed in chalet style. Villa Bakkum is part of this development. The facades on the forest side were therefore designed in bamboo wood. On the other facades, brick was applied in an extremely strong horizontal relief. This gives the building a strong texture and a highly tactile effect.  

© Thijs Wolzak
© Thijs Wolzak
Upper Floor Axonometric
Upper Floor Axonometric

Three wing
The plan of the villa has three wings with the entrance and staircase in the central triangular space. Each wing has its own use; a living wing, a wing with an office space and a wing with the kitchen, dining room and garage. This setup pulls the exterior space in; from the living space, one can perceive the office space via the garden.

© Thijs Wolzak
© Thijs Wolzak

Minimalistic
The interior is clean and minimal. Doors don’t have thresholds and walls don't have plinths. The window frames are largely invisible. The staircase seamlessly connects to the wall and floor. When opened even the sliding doors hidden in between the walls. The wooden roof construction is visible in the bedrooms.

© Thijs Wolzak
© Thijs Wolzak

Light
The roof window in the central hallway and the large windows facing the forest create allow plenty of daylight to enter the villa. The fluid interconnection of spaces creates an open and spacious atmosphere. The surrounding nature is present from every space in the villa.

Sections
Sections
© Thijs Wolzak
© Thijs Wolzak
Cite: "Villa Bakkum / Moke Architecten" 17 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/882397/villa-bakkum-moke-architecten/> ISSN 0719-8884

