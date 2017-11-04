Intamara 29 House / I Like Design Studio

+ 45

Engineers Kor-IT Structural Design and Construction Co.,Ltd.

Client Vasu Laochariyakul More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located at Soi Intamara 29, Sutthisarnwinitchai Road, Bangkok. It’s a home of Laochariyakul Family that has been left unoccupied and uninhabitable about 10 years ago because the incorrect construction from the contractor who abandoned the work. At that time parents intended to build a house for their children to live together. Since then until now, their son requires building his own family. Accordingly, the house needs to be changed following the present context and lifestyle.

Based on the context of existing. Feel the intention to make a home for their children. Material and classic homestyle inspired by parent’s passion. There was also Thai traditional house existing on the same site. The father is a wooden lover. While his son prefers modern style house. It will cause irrelevant connections in the same area.

The concept of design, façade of building keep the main shape, form, rhythm of column, groove pattern from the original building. By reducing some classical details, removing the front and top eaves then adding new material such as glasses and wall stone to be more modern. Interior space has been developed for effective usability. Previous building was divided into separate rooms connected by corridors. Designer emphasized open plan space to connect living area at each point of the house for comfortable daily life.