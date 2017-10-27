World
10.Creative Drink / CM Design

  • 22:00 - 27 October, 2017
10.Creative Drink / CM Design
10.Creative Drink / CM Design, © Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang

© Chao Zhang © Chao Zhang © Chao Zhang © Chao Zhang + 16

  • Architects

    CM Design

  • Location

    Xinzhou souch village,ShenZhen, China

  • Design Team

    Danping Chen, Jun Liao, Zhen Wang, Shaofeng Zhu, Chong Wang, Jia Shang

  • Area

    45.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang

"10.Creative Drink"is an commercial shop renovation project after the "T.LOFT Concept Experience Museum" located in urban village at Futian District, Shenzhen , where commercial shops are faced with the need of diversified space, personalized change under multi-cultural village background. The "10.Creative Drink" is located at the crossroads of two important streets in the Xinzhou South Village, center of Futiandistrict.The rapid crowds and the L-shaped street corner business interface consists of the important factor in the regional node.The Indoor space, though less than 100 cubic meters, is designed to meet the basic business activities as well as to provide a cultural and artistic exchange platform for the surrounding people, also hope to produce a differentiated behavior symbiotic in this small scale space.

Street Analysis
Street Analysis

Our strategy is to maximize the use of the space feature of two streets, the commercial sale bar facing street, the spiral staircase extended to the streets ,the two-story viewing windowsill and other serial functional space are inserted into the village diverse business life,thus creating a subtle, vivid, interesting multi-dimensional street space interaction.

© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang

With the spatial characteristics of the urban area of Xinzhou Nancun and the functional structure of the surrounding cities, the design breaks the spatial pattern of the traditional single business model, giving the space more cultural, artistic and public intent so as to create the maximum communication possibility for the consumer , and further strengthen the city village diversity.

© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang

Based on the existing urban village street space system, the rebuilt integrated image forms a strong visual contrast with the relatively chaotic atmosphere, creating a new business culture coordinates in Xinzhou South Village

Map Analysis
Map Analysis

For interior design, the graphics from Xinzhou Nancun map is combined with the cabinet, the display wall and electric box equipment.The space infiltration and continuity is achieved by patrial double layer design, where spiral stairs connect space up and down, the curved glass facade extense sight line between indoor and outdoor ,letting indoor space closer to streets. Multiple functions,such as shading, view bar, storage, volume gate cover arr integrated into the second floor facade.

© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang
Plan
Plan
© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang

The drink production bar ,sale area and deck area are set on first floor,while the second floor can be converted into  small art exhibition, salon activities, theme parties etc, under the premise of meeting the basic business need.

© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang

 In facing with of the challenges of complex urban village, CMDESIGN hopes to seek more suitable design way other than the  "overturned reconstruction" method through a series of project in urban villages of Shenzhen, providing multi-dimensional space needs and giving the village life more meaning and value.

© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang
