Slide Block / Kichi Architectural Design

Architects
LocationTsukuba, Japan
Architect in ChargeNaoyuki Kikkawa
Area130.0 m2
Project Year2016
Photographs
Text description provided by the architects. The second floor volume protrudes, it seems to float in the air. Because it is a very simple facade, pedestrians can not imagine inside.
The living room and dining room on the first floor are a space without walls. You can look at the courtyard surrounded by high walls when you are in the first floor room. Also, you can enjoy a meal casually in the spacious terrace with a roof along the dining room.
Considering the future when the first floor was renovated to a shop, there are 4 bedrooms with bathroom on the 2nd floor. It is a complete private space.