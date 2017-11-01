World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  6. 2016
  7. Slide Block / Kichi Architectural Design

Slide Block / Kichi Architectural Design

  • 19:00 - 1 November, 2017
Slide Block / Kichi Architectural Design
Slide Block / Kichi Architectural Design, © Ippei Shinzawa
© Ippei Shinzawa

© Ippei Shinzawa

© Ippei Shinzawa
© Ippei Shinzawa

Text description provided by the architects. The second floor volume protrudes, it seems to float in the air. Because it is a very simple facade, pedestrians can not imagine inside.

© Ippei Shinzawa
© Ippei Shinzawa
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Ippei Shinzawa
© Ippei Shinzawa

The living room and dining room on the first floor are a space without walls. You can look at the courtyard surrounded by high walls when you are in the first floor room. Also, you can enjoy a meal casually in the spacious terrace with a roof along the dining room.

© Ippei Shinzawa
© Ippei Shinzawa

Considering the future when the first floor was renovated to a shop, there are 4 bedrooms with bathroom on the 2nd floor. It is a complete private space.

© Ippei Shinzawa
© Ippei Shinzawa
