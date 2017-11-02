World
  Concrete Restaurant / Boozhgan Studio

Concrete Restaurant / Boozhgan Studio

  • 00:00 - 2 November, 2017
Concrete Restaurant / Boozhgan Studio
Concrete Restaurant / Boozhgan Studio, © Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

© Deed Studio © Deed Studio © Deed Studio © Deed Studio + 41

  • Architects

    Boozhgan Studio

  • Location

    Lavasan, Tehran Province, Iran

  • Lead Architects

    Hamed Badri Ahmadi

  • Design Team

    Neda Vaziri, Fatemeh Shariati, Parastu piray, Hanieh Safari, Kaveh Dadgar

  • Area

    540.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Deed Studio, Ali Daghigh

  • Electrical and Mechanical consultant

    Arash Mojabi

  • Structural consultant

    Siavash Sedighi

  • Client

    Mohammad Zooei
    More Specs
© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

Text description provided by the architects. In this project, we faced a challenge to get released from the past conceptual frameworks and experiences. We not only tried to make the building memorable, but also struggled to persuade the users to explore the whole project.

© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

We had a clear purpose: Designing a restaurant beside the main boulevard with a limited budget. The initial site analysis resulted in the rotation idea in the north east corner, as a reaction to the traffic in the Main Boulevard and consequently creating the main entrance for the building. We consciously guide the users from Main Boulevard to the alley and lead them towards the project’s entrance. In fact, we force them to move around the project and explore it. In other words, the entrance was formed under the cantilever.

© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio
Diagram 04 / access
Diagram 04 / access
© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

In order to emphasize the entrance and creating a different and influential meaning for it, this part was separated from the ground and cantilevered. During the design process, we tried to embed architecture in structure. Exposed structural and mechanical elements was used to form the whole building. One of the objectives in this project was to highlight the key role of the structure. Regarding the limited budget, expensive and redundant materials were excluded in the design process.

© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio
Section 02
Section 02
© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

Making such decisions is complicated. Some issues such as limited budget and lack of technological experiences, made the process more difficult for us. Although the project is not completely flawless in the construction, but the conclusion illustrated our idea well enough.

© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

This project is designed in three levels. First basement is assigned to servicing activities such as kitchen, staff room and rest room. Ground floor and the mezzanine are the main salons. We have tried to design the circulation path as a unique space which not only plays a key role in connecting the main parts together, but also creates a unique experience for the users.

