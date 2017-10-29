World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. 15 Incredible Photos of Architecture at Nighttime: The Best Photos of the Week

15 Incredible Photos of Architecture at Nighttime: The Best Photos of the Week

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
15 Incredible Photos of Architecture at Nighttime: The Best Photos of the Week
Save this picture!
15 Incredible Photos of Architecture at Nighttime: The Best Photos of the Week, © Fernando Guerra
© Fernando Guerra

With Halloween just around the corner, this week we have prepared a special edition of Photos of the Week featuring nighttime images. Undoubtedly, this effect is among the most spectacular and difficult to achieve in architecture photography. Working in the absence of light is not a simple task for photographers, but by playing with the artificial lights in buildings (and, usually, some dramatic HDR effects) it is possible to achieve adequate exposure for incredible results. Below is a selection of 15 images from prominent photographers such as Ketsiree Wongwan, Laurian Ghinitoiu and Philippe Ruault.

© Marc Goodwin © Laurian Ghinitoiu © Ketsiree Wongwan © Virginia Cucchi + 16

Philippe Ruault

Seattle Central Library / OMA + LMN

Save this picture!
© Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault

Virginia Cucchi

Pavilion Ponderosa / Paolo Cucchi Architects

Save this picture!
© Virginia Cucchi
© Virginia Cucchi

Bitter Bredt

Denver Art Museum / Studio Libeskind

Save this picture!
© Bitter Bredt
© Bitter Bredt

Laurian Ghinitoiu

TIRPITZ / BIG

Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Ketsiree Wongwan

Flower Cage House / Anonym

Save this picture!
© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan

Edward Hendricks

House 24 / Park + Associates

Save this picture!
© Edward Hendricks
© Edward Hendricks

Fernando Alda

Las Hojas House / OsArquitectura 

Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

Beer Singnoi

Townhouse with Private Garden / baan puripuri

Save this picture!
© Beer Singnoi
© Beer Singnoi

Hélène Binet

Westbourne Grove / Russell Jones

Save this picture!
© Hélène Binet
© Hélène Binet

Marc Goodwin

MK5 House / ORTRAUM

Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

André Pihl

Malmö Saluhall / Wingårdh Arkitektkontor AB

Save this picture!
© André Pihl
© André Pihl

Iwan Baan

New Art Museum / SANAA 

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

John Horner

Rock Creek House / NADAAA

Save this picture!
© John Horner
© John Horner

Pure Architect

Peak Office / Pure Architect

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Pure Architect
Cortesía de Pure Architect

Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Vigário House / AND-RÉ

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra
© Fernando Guerra
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Articles
Cite: María Francisca González. "15 Incredible Photos of Architecture at Nighttime: The Best Photos of the Week" [Fotos de la Semana Especial Halloween: Las 15 fotos nocturnas más increíbles] 29 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/882375/15-incredible-photos-of-architecture-at-nighttime-the-best-photos-of-the-week/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »