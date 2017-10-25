World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Stefano Boeri Architetti Unveils Vertical Forest Tower for Megaproject in Paris

Stefano Boeri Architetti Unveils Vertical Forest Tower for Megaproject in Paris

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Stefano Boeri Architetti Unveils Vertical Forest Tower for Megaproject in Paris
Save this picture!
Stefano Boeri Architetti Unveils Vertical Forest Tower for Megaproject in Paris, Courtesy of Stefano Boeri Architetti
Courtesy of Stefano Boeri Architetti

The next Vertical Forest tower will be located in France, as Stefano Boeri Architetti have revealed renderings of their designs for Forêt Blanche, a 54-meter-tall mixed-use tower located within the Paris metropolitan region in Villiers-sur-Marne.

The latest in the family of Vertical Forest concepts, which have included built and planned projects for China, Europe, South America and the United States, Forêt Blanche will be covered by 2000 trees and plants – a green surface equivalent to a hectare of forest and more than 10 times the building footprint.

Courtesy of Stefano Boeri Architetti Courtesy of Stefano Boeri Architetti Courtesy of Stefano Boeri Architetti Courtesy of Stefano Boeri Architetti + 4

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Stefano Boeri Architetti
Courtesy of Stefano Boeri Architetti

The tower will be organized programmatically, with residences on the upper floors, offices in lower floors and commercial at the base. Balconies housing plantlife will dot the four sides of the building, while the east and west elevations will use transparency to allow sunlight to pass through the building throughout the day, illuminating apartments and opening up panoramic views of the Paris skyline.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Stefano Boeri Architetti
Courtesy of Stefano Boeri Architetti
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Stefano Boeri Architetti
Courtesy of Stefano Boeri Architetti

Forêt Blanche is one of the 12 architectural structures proposed within a masterplan developed by Compagnie de Phalsbourg called Balcon Sur Paris. Other buildings include designs by Kengo Kuma & Associates (Sora, Le Palais des Congrès), Oxo Architectes (Le Potager De Villiers, Business Home), KOZ Architectes (2 buildings, Archipel), Michael Green Architecture (Peuplier Blanc, Prairie Blanche) and X-Tu (La Ressourcerie, Green Jenga). The masterplan itself also fits within the wider “Inventons la Métropole du Grand Paris,” a competition for urban development within the Paris region.

News via Stefano Boeri Architetti.

  • Architects

    Stefano Boeri Architetti

  • Location

    Villiers-sur-Marne, France

  • Coordination

    Francesca Cesa Bianchi

  • Project Leader

    Moataz Faissal Farid

  • Design Team

    Elisa Borghi, Agostino Bucci, Alessandra Magnetti, Sara Gangemi, Paolo Russo, Giulia Chiatante
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Unbuilt Project France
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Stefano Boeri Architetti Unveils Vertical Forest Tower for Megaproject in Paris" 25 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/882365/stefano-boeri-architetti-unveils-vertical-forest-tower-for-megaproject-in-paris/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »