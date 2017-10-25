Stefano Boeri Architetti Unveils Vertical Forest Tower for Megaproject in Paris

Save this picture! Courtesy of Stefano Boeri Architetti

The next Vertical Forest tower will be located in France, as Stefano Boeri Architetti have revealed renderings of their designs for Forêt Blanche, a 54-meter-tall mixed-use tower located within the Paris metropolitan region in Villiers-sur-Marne.

The latest in the family of Vertical Forest concepts, which have included built and planned projects for China, Europe, South America and the United States, Forêt Blanche will be covered by 2000 trees and plants – a green surface equivalent to a hectare of forest and more than 10 times the building footprint.

The tower will be organized programmatically, with residences on the upper floors, offices in lower floors and commercial at the base. Balconies housing plantlife will dot the four sides of the building, while the east and west elevations will use transparency to allow sunlight to pass through the building throughout the day, illuminating apartments and opening up panoramic views of the Paris skyline.

Forêt Blanche is one of the 12 architectural structures proposed within a masterplan developed by Compagnie de Phalsbourg called Balcon Sur Paris. Other buildings include designs by Kengo Kuma & Associates (Sora, Le Palais des Congrès), Oxo Architectes (Le Potager De Villiers, Business Home), KOZ Architectes (2 buildings, Archipel), Michael Green Architecture (Peuplier Blanc, Prairie Blanche) and X-Tu (La Ressourcerie, Green Jenga). The masterplan itself also fits within the wider “Inventons la Métropole du Grand Paris,” a competition for urban development within the Paris region.

News via Stefano Boeri Architetti.