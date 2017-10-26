Collector's Nook / mf+arquitetos

-
Architects
-
LocationFranca, Brazil
-
Architect in ChargeFilipi Oliveira
-
AuthorsFilipi Oliveira, Mariana Oliveira, Lucas Gonçalves
-
Area130.0 m2
-
Project Year2017
-
Photographs
-
ConstructionVilla Romana
-
LandscapingMonica Costa
More Specs
Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. The refuge is characterized by simple features, purity of forms, integration with nature and use of natural materials with a color palette of earthy tones, the touch of fabrics, the heat of the wood, the nobility of the marble, the rusticity of the stone and the concrete are mixed with the essential: living, living, coming and going, exploring, knowing, traveling, receiving and appreciating.
The character, who goes in search of moments, eternalizes memories through art, photography, and design that tells a story.