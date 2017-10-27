World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Canada
  5. Anik Péloquin architecte
  6. 2017
  7. The Sisters House / Anik Péloquin architecte

The Sisters House / Anik Péloquin architecte

  • 09:00 - 27 October, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The Sisters House / Anik Péloquin architecte
Save this picture!
The Sisters House / Anik Péloquin architecte, © Louis Prud‘homme
© Louis Prud‘homme

© Louis Prud‘homme © Louis Prud‘homme © Louis Prud‘homme © Louis Prud‘homme + 25

  • Structural Engineer

    Donald Arseneault

  • Contractor

    Construction Éclair

  • Cabinetry

    Ébénisterie Adélard Tremblay et fils
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Louis Prud‘homme
© Louis Prud‘homme

Text description provided by the architects. The owners purchased a small house on a secluded lakeside lot in La Malbaie. For its first three decades, the house was used as a hunting lodge, then it became the summer home for the Sisters of Charity. The urbanite owners lived there sporadically for six years to acclimate themselves to the natural setting and define their needs. Because it would have been very expensive to renovate the house, they soon decided to opt for new construction instead. The existing house would remain standing as the “big sister” bearing witness to the history of the place. It would become a bunkhouse for guests.

Save this picture!
© Louis Prud‘homme
© Louis Prud‘homme

The new house – the “little sister” – is clad in tamarack. It has two bedrooms, a bathroom, kitchen, and lounge areas. To ensure strong integration, the volume was defined before the interior was laid out. Its size is modest, and the unique shape of the roof meets the owners’ requirements while harmonizing with the big sister and the landscape. On the west and south sides, the roof’s overhang makes it possible to keep the outside walls low, consistent with the scale of the older house. The proportions are also in line with the lake and the tree line on the far shore.

Save this picture!
© Louis Prud‘homme
© Louis Prud‘homme

To the east and north, the roof rises steeply to the ridge board, more than 25 feet off the ground, echoing the surrounding trees and a church steeple, evoking the site’s history. Inside, the edges defined by the roof shape the volumes of the living room and the master bedroom, the only room on the second floor. White-stained pine softly diffuses the light. The project is a reflection on the integration of a new building into a natural setting. It is not intended to dominate the landscape, but to be a part of it. The volume, scaled appropriately to the site, becomes an ideal setting for the lives that unfold here, both indoors and out.

Save this picture!
© Louis Prud‘homme
© Louis Prud‘homme
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Louis Prud‘homme
© Louis Prud‘homme
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Extension Canada
Cite: "The Sisters House / Anik Péloquin architecte" 27 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/882322/the-sisters-house-anik-peloquin-architecte/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »