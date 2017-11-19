World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

We're currently improving the bookmarking experience within ArchDaily.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. France
  5. Saguez & Partners
  6. 2016
  7. Manufacture Design / Saguez & Partners

Manufacture Design / Saguez & Partners

  • 05:00 - 19 November, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Manufacture Design / Saguez & Partners
Save this picture!
Manufacture Design / Saguez & Partners, © Éric Laignel
© Éric Laignel

© Éric Laignel © Éric Laignel © Éric Laignel © Éric Laignel + 39

  • Architects

    Saguez & Partners

  • Location

    6 Avenue de Saint-Ouen, 75018 Paris, France

  • Architect in Charge

    CV2A + Reichen et Robert

  • Area

    46000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Éric Laignel

  • Interior Design

    Saguez & Partners

  • Workspace Design

    Saguez Workstyle

  • Saguez & Partners Team

    Olivier Saguez, Founder & Designer; Boris Gentine, Creative Director, Partner; Jean-Philippe Cordina, Creative Director, Partner

  • furnitures Design

    Manganèse Éditions

  • lighting Consultant

    iGuzzini

  • Acoustical Consultant

    Meta Atelier Acoustique

  • Landscaping Consultant

    Euroflor

  • Structural Engineer

    T/E/S/S

  • MEP

    Balas

  • Stonework

    Concreo
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Éric Laignel
© Éric Laignel

A new model of design agency in a classified historic industrial hall

Moving into a Grand Paris mixed-use eco-development, the global design agency Saguez & Partners has reinvented its headquarters as an incubator laboratory that aims to live and to work better together with the city, the students, and their clients. To be more open on the outside life, Saguez & Partners set up in its headquarters Design Act! the first school in agency, and Yaya, a Mediterranean food restaurant. The agency’s architects and designers built their new Manufacture Design in the only historic industrial hall conserved in the district The Docks, an early twentieth century Alstom locomotives factory. They found the right balance between the powerful and monumental nature of the structure and an open and inspiring “think tank”, thanks to the quality of the plan, the light, the volumes, the frame, insulation and acoustics.

Save this picture!
© Éric Laignel
© Éric Laignel

An exemplary sustainable development and social diversity

Respecting the character of the original structure, the new building adheres entirely to the district’s sustainable development. Raw materials are warm and chosen or their environmental performances, their insulating properties, long lifespan and low carbon footprint, like exterior walls in Cross Laminated Timber®, or Moso heat-compressed bamboo whose stability ensures long-term durability. Effective ventilation cools the air naturally and replaces air conditioning.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

At each hour of the day, natural light enters through the six-meter double-height glass canopy at the reception, the skylights and large bay windows across all three levels, reflecting off the office’s pale-colored floors, which involves energy savings.

Save this picture!
© Éric Laignel
© Éric Laignel

Office & hôtel services

Around the generous Tropical Garden and its bivouac tent inspired by Saguez’s projects in Brazil, where palm trees and more than thirty exotic plants flourish, the first floor is fit to welcome the visitors and for employees’ well-being: a tea-room, a cloakroom and a exhibition place in the welcome desk, two lounges, six different sizes and furnished meeting rooms, two gym rooms with locker rooms and bathrooms, and a canteen where are served each day fifty home-cooked lunches.

Save this picture!
© Éric Laignel
© Éric Laignel

Open-space offices and meeting rooms to work differently inside/outside

The Saguez Workstyle® team, specialized in workplace design made their new office its preferred playground. The spaces are modular: a gym room becomes an offbeat brainstorming room with ottoman seating. Specific places are set-aside for moments of hyperconnectivity, meetings, tests, conference calls or concentration, prototyping like in the material library. Workstations are positioned along two large open desks on two floors, which stimulate sharing, fluidity, mobility and creativity. Two big green terraces offer different places to work, meet or breathe. The plans balance out cold and warm zones, opening up the indoors to the outdoors. They allow modular spaces, in a kind of bivouac way. Horizontal and vertical connections make the circulation of people more fluid in order to stimulate exchange and encounters.

Save this picture!
© Éric Laignel
© Éric Laignel

 Just like a permanent laboratory, open to the city, the new Manufacture Design favors a diversity of collaborative ways of working in a free and open space, to create design practices for tomorrow.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices France
Cite: "Manufacture Design / Saguez & Partners" 19 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/882316/manufacture-design-saguez-and-partners/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »