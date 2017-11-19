Manufacture Design / Saguez & Partners

+ 39

Architects Saguez & Partners

Location 6 Avenue de Saint-Ouen, 75018 Paris, France

Architect in Charge CV2A + Reichen et Robert

Area 46000.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Éric Laignel

Manufacturers Loading...

Interior Design Saguez & Partners

Workspace Design Saguez Workstyle

Saguez & Partners Team Olivier Saguez, Founder & Designer; Boris Gentine, Creative Director, Partner; Jean-Philippe Cordina, Creative Director, Partner

furnitures Design Manganèse Éditions

lighting Consultant iGuzzini

Acoustical Consultant Meta Atelier Acoustique

Landscaping Consultant Euroflor

Structural Engineer T/E/S/S

MEP Balas

Stonework Concreo More Specs Less Specs

A new model of design agency in a classified historic industrial hall

Moving into a Grand Paris mixed-use eco-development, the global design agency Saguez & Partners has reinvented its headquarters as an incubator laboratory that aims to live and to work better together with the city, the students, and their clients. To be more open on the outside life, Saguez & Partners set up in its headquarters Design Act! the first school in agency, and Yaya, a Mediterranean food restaurant. The agency’s architects and designers built their new Manufacture Design in the only historic industrial hall conserved in the district The Docks, an early twentieth century Alstom locomotives factory. They found the right balance between the powerful and monumental nature of the structure and an open and inspiring “think tank”, thanks to the quality of the plan, the light, the volumes, the frame, insulation and acoustics.

An exemplary sustainable development and social diversity

Respecting the character of the original structure, the new building adheres entirely to the district’s sustainable development. Raw materials are warm and chosen or their environmental performances, their insulating properties, long lifespan and low carbon footprint, like exterior walls in Cross Laminated Timber®, or Moso heat-compressed bamboo whose stability ensures long-term durability. Effective ventilation cools the air naturally and replaces air conditioning.

At each hour of the day, natural light enters through the six-meter double-height glass canopy at the reception, the skylights and large bay windows across all three levels, reflecting off the office’s pale-colored floors, which involves energy savings.

Office & hôtel services

Around the generous Tropical Garden and its bivouac tent inspired by Saguez’s projects in Brazil, where palm trees and more than thirty exotic plants flourish, the first floor is fit to welcome the visitors and for employees’ well-being: a tea-room, a cloakroom and a exhibition place in the welcome desk, two lounges, six different sizes and furnished meeting rooms, two gym rooms with locker rooms and bathrooms, and a canteen where are served each day fifty home-cooked lunches.

Open-space offices and meeting rooms to work differently inside/outside

The Saguez Workstyle® team, specialized in workplace design made their new office its preferred playground. The spaces are modular: a gym room becomes an offbeat brainstorming room with ottoman seating. Specific places are set-aside for moments of hyperconnectivity, meetings, tests, conference calls or concentration, prototyping like in the material library. Workstations are positioned along two large open desks on two floors, which stimulate sharing, fluidity, mobility and creativity. Two big green terraces offer different places to work, meet or breathe. The plans balance out cold and warm zones, opening up the indoors to the outdoors. They allow modular spaces, in a kind of bivouac way. Horizontal and vertical connections make the circulation of people more fluid in order to stimulate exchange and encounters.

Just like a permanent laboratory, open to the city, the new Manufacture Design favors a diversity of collaborative ways of working in a free and open space, to create design practices for tomorrow.