Schönberghalle / Herbert Hussmann Architekten

Architects Herbert Hussmann Architekten

Location Klosterstraße 110, 72793 Pfullingen, Germany

Lead Architects Herbert Hussmann

Project Team Herbert Hussmann, Henning Hinrichs, Christian Nowatzky

Area 3080.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Stefan Müller

Manufacturers

Construction Management Albert List

Outdoor Facility Hermann und Mang

Structural Engineer ARGE Taigel / Dehn

Building Physics ebök GmbH

Building Services Engineer IVT GmbH

Electrical Engineer ib/h2 GbR

Fire Protection Consultant Helmut Feil

Soil Mechanics Büro für angewandte Geowissenschaften

Health and Safety Coordinator Freddi Reiff

Client Stadt Pfullingen

Text description provided by the architects. In the vicinity of the historical “Pfullinger Hallen” by Theodor Fischer, the multifunctional gymnasium “Schönberghalle” is situated within one of the typical orchards of the Swabian Alps. The building is partly buried into the softly sloped terrain, forming front courts and entrances on two different levels. The main access for athletes is found on the lower level, together with the playing field and the changing rooms. The entry for visitors is placed on the upper level, leading directly to the foyer and further on to the spectator area above the playing field.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Herbert Hussmann Architekten

The facade is made of anthracite pigmented, water-repellent precast concrete elements, giving the building a more restraining appearing. The entrances are visually accentuated by oak-wooden inlays and give a first impression of the material used inside the main hall. Robust materials are used in floor- and side room areas, whereas the walls and ceiling of the main hall exhibit high quality oak-wooded carpenter work. Due to the contrast of materials, the main hall is reminiscent of the inside of a jewelry case. In the sport area, floor-to-ceiling glass windows allow wide views of the picturesque surroundings. If necessary, the facade can be completely concealed by an exterior cover.

A smaller gymnastic room on the top floor complements the sports areas. Here, a panorama window functions like a frame for the famous “Pfullinger Hallen”, appearing like a picture on the wall. Both sport rooms are visually connected via an interior window. Built around that interior window is the gymnastic rooms cabinet, forming a seating recess which offers a special place for watching the activities below on the field.