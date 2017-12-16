World
  Schönberghalle / Herbert Hussmann Architekten

Schönberghalle / Herbert Hussmann Architekten

  • 09:00 - 16 December, 2017
Schönberghalle / Herbert Hussmann Architekten
Schönberghalle / Herbert Hussmann Architekten, © Stefan Müller
© Stefan Müller

© Stefan Müller © Stefan Müller © Stefan Müller © Stefan Müller + 25

  • Architects

    Herbert Hussmann Architekten

  • Location

    Klosterstraße 110, 72793 Pfullingen, Germany

  • Lead Architects

    Herbert Hussmann

  • Project Team

    Herbert Hussmann, Henning Hinrichs, Christian Nowatzky

  • Area

    3080.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Stefan Müller

  • Construction Management

    Albert List

  • Outdoor Facility

    Hermann und Mang

  • Structural Engineer

    ARGE Taigel / Dehn

  • Building Physics

    ebök GmbH

  • Building Services Engineer

    IVT GmbH

  • Electrical Engineer

    ib/h2 GbR

  • Fire Protection Consultant

    Helmut Feil

  • Soil Mechanics

    Büro für angewandte Geowissenschaften

  • Health and Safety Coordinator

    Freddi Reiff

  • Client

    Stadt Pfullingen
© Stefan Müller
© Stefan Müller

Text description provided by the architects. In the vicinity of the historical “Pfullinger Hallen” by Theodor Fischer, the multifunctional gymnasium “Schönberghalle” is situated within one of the typical orchards of the Swabian Alps. The building is partly buried into the softly sloped terrain, forming front courts and entrances on two different levels. The main access for athletes is found on the lower level, together with the playing field and the changing rooms. The entry for visitors is placed on the upper level, leading directly to the foyer and further on to the spectator area above the playing field.

Courtesy of Herbert Hussmann Architekten
Courtesy of Herbert Hussmann Architekten
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Stefan Müller
© Stefan Müller

The facade is made of anthracite pigmented, water-repellent precast concrete elements, giving the building a more restraining appearing. The entrances are visually accentuated by oak-wooden inlays and give a first impression of the material used inside the main hall. Robust materials are used in floor- and side room areas, whereas the walls and ceiling of the main hall exhibit high quality oak-wooded carpenter work. Due to the contrast of materials, the main hall is reminiscent of the inside of a jewelry case. In the sport area, floor-to-ceiling glass windows allow wide views of the picturesque surroundings. If necessary, the facade can be completely concealed by an exterior cover.

© Stefan Müller
© Stefan Müller

A smaller gymnastic room on the top floor complements the sports areas. Here, a panorama window functions like a frame for the famous “Pfullinger Hallen”, appearing like a picture on the wall. Both sport rooms are visually connected via an interior window. Built around that interior window is the gymnastic rooms cabinet, forming a seating recess which offers a special place for watching the activities below on the field.

© Stefan Müller
© Stefan Müller
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Schönberghalle / Herbert Hussmann Architekten" 16 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/882302/schonberghalle-herbert-hussmann-architekten/> ISSN 0719-8884

