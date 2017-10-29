NRT - Nailert Park Heritage Home / seARCHOFFICE

+ 25

Architects seARCHOFFICE

Location Wireless Rd, Khwaeng Lumphini, Khet Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330, Thailand

Area 480.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs IP (in-productions)

Text description provided by the architects. This site is now in the CBD of Bangkok but considerably a quite suburban in the old days. The House is to be preserved as a monument of NaiLert’s achievement and to be converted to a living museum.

Due to the site situation which is a large green area full of dense plants in the mid of the city, probably, one of the only large green area left the Bangkok.

Our design concept is based upon the idea of preserving the existing trees and emphasize the surrounded nature while the building would camouflage into the garden. The Architecture is intended to exist as a glass house that floated silently in the midst of this unique forest.

The structure is specially designed to be thin horizon plane supported by round columns, which are not in a typical grid, but rather random manner. Using round random columns, they all merge to the existing tree trunks as if they are co exist.

The first building is reception hall and souvenir shop. The function is separated by two glass room. One is a rectangular in plan while another, orbed. The glass is full side from floor to ceiling.

Conversation was created between these two transparent volume. Since transparent glass cannot be seen, the explanation only lies in the experience of space they create.