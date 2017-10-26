World
Airbnb Office - 999 Brannan / Airbnb Environments

  • 11:00 - 26 October, 2017
Airbnb Office - 999 Brannan / Airbnb Environments
Airbnb Office - 999 Brannan / Airbnb Environments, © Mariko Reed
© Mariko Reed

© Mariko Reed © Mariko Reed © Mariko Reed © Mariko Reed + 52

  • Architects

    Airbnb Environments

  • Location

    999 Brannan St, San Francisco, CA 94103, United States

  • Lead Architects

    Aaron Taylor Harvey, Rachael Harvey

  • Area

    14000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Mariko Reed
© Mariko Reed
© Mariko Reed

Text description provided by the architects. Airbnb is delighted to unveil 999 Brannan, a new office in San Francisco designed by Airbnb’s Environments Team with local architecture studio WRNS as architecture firm of record. The new space will form part of Airbnb’s US Headquarters alongside 888 Brannan.

© Mariko Reed
© Mariko Reed

This is the largest single project that the Environments Team has developed. The challenge with this project was not to reinvent but instead to reveal the essential qualities of the building by emphasizing and articulating its core framework.

© Mariko Reed
© Mariko Reed

999 Brannan’s design reflects Airbnb’s ‘Belong Anywhere’ ethos by incorporating elements of its global community into the design of the space. The Environments Team translated this into a physical space by assigning each floor to a different city: Buenos Aires, Kyoto, Jaipur and Amsterdam, styling each one of the floor’s cafes in relation to that city, the colour, patterns and materials reflecting the local culture. Additionally the interior design of each meeting room is inspired by existing Airbnb listings around the world to enable employees to travel throughout their day.

Sit stands
Sit stands
Standing landing
Standing landing
Bonus gathering spots
Bonus gathering spots

The Environments Team was exceptionally hands on with the design process creating bespoke furniture and curating every detail. Aaron Taylor Harvey, Airbnb Environments Executive Creative Director, explains “we wanted to bring the same bespoke nuance to this very large space that we brought to the first small office we designed in Portland. We want it to feel like a custom home to every inhabitant.”

© Mariko Reed
© Mariko Reed
© Mariko Reed
© Mariko Reed
© Mariko Reed
© Mariko Reed

Led by Aaron Taylor Harvey and Rachael Harvey, the team worked in collaboration with WRNS to implement the Airbnb neighbourhood concept and components into the space. Primary work spaces are divided into 16 neighbourhoods with identical components, for up to 50 people each. Every neighbourhood comprises of a desk space with large custom made communal tables and standing desks, three phone rooms, personal storage and a 15 to 30 person garage; a meeting room that can be adapted according to necessities by opening and closing a room divider with a garage door mechanism.

© Mariko Reed
© Mariko Reed

As part of Airbnb’s ongoing global office design strategy, The Environments Team engaged with local employees in an Employee Design Experience (EDX) programme to help add the finishing touches to the design of the meeting rooms. The EDX programme enabled employees to re-interpret design components from Airbnb listings into the meeting rooms as well as illustrate elements of San Francisco’s local identity.  

© Mariko Reed
© Mariko Reed

999 Brannan, the new 14,000 sqm office in San Francisco, houses over 1000 staff, covering a range of teams from customer service to legal departments. The previous office at 888 Brannan continues to operate.

© Mariko Reed
© Mariko Reed
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
