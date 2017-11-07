VEOLIA Headquarters / Dietmar Feichtinger Architectes

Save this picture! Courtesy of Dietmar Feichtinger Architectes

Architects Dietmar Feichtinger Architectes

Location 30 Rue Madeleine Vionnet, 93300 Aubervilliers, France

Project Team Leaders Dietmar Feichtinger, Matthieu Miclot

Area 46746.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Team Alessandro Capello, Paolo Carignano, Karolina Kania, Erika Naccari, Cristina Giordani, Giulia Borghi, Beona Camarero, Déborah Blaise, Louise Deguine, Irene Roca Moracia, Gerhard Pfeiler, Fatima Abel Couceiro, Laura Enshaie

Competition Team Mathieu Miclot, Claire Bodenez, Déborah Blaise, Laura Ulloa, Barbara Feichtinger-Felber, Camille Crépin, Guillaume Buton, Elisabet Lara, Gerardo Rosenzweig, Franciso Castellanos, Ricardo Lovelace, Fatima Abel Couceiro

Contractor DFA | Dietmar Feichtinger Architectes, commissioned architect

Construction site Mathieu Miclot, Alessandro Capello, Erika Naccari, Etienne Barré

Engineers INGEROP, Structure, CVC, Synthèse; ARCORA, Facades; ETAMINE, Environnement ; ARCOBA, Electricité, Ascenceurs, GTB; PEUTZ & ASSOCIES, Acoustique; BERIM, Plomberie, Restauration, VRD; ARTELIA, CEA, coordination de la MOE

Other planners VOGT LANDSCAPE, Paysagiste; ON, Conception lumiere; VULCANEO, Securite incendie, Accessibilite

Contractors VINCI Construction/BATEG + CBC

Client SCI 68 Victor Hugo

Cost €121 million excl. tax More Specs Less Specs

Save this picture! Main Entry. Image Courtesy of Dietmar Feichtinger Architectes

Text description provided by the architects. The dynamics and future urban density of the district, as well as the orientation of the site, the vastness of the sky and the proximity to the water are the prerequisites for the implementation of the project. The aim is to create a modern working environment that gives this special place a strong identity, in particular by linking architecture and landscape. The project participates in the development of this new district and dialogues with the important surrounding buildings, the shopping center and the Heaquarter of Icade which are also structured around the channel Darse.

Save this picture! Facade West Twist. Image Courtesy of Dietmar Feichtinger Architectes

With eight levels of superstructure and three of infrastructure, the project does not exceed the limits of the plot. Towards Avenue Victor Hugo, the project presents a strong urban façade which participates actively in the urban development and serves at the same time as an acoustic barrier. In the East, the volume opens towards the water, revealing its interior spaces. The withdrawals in the higher levels correspond on the one hand to urban regulation, but also to the desire of bringing more sun and natural light into the building.

Save this picture! Street View Hall. Image Courtesy of Dietmar Feichtinger Architectes

Save this picture! Lunch Area. Image Courtesy of Dietmar Feichtinger Architectes

The project is based on a strong relationship between building and garden. The garden develops on three levels and offers different atmospheres. The three outdoor areas are inspired by natural environment, yet they are part of a precious landscaping design concept that offers refreshing green islands. The garden in the courtyard serves as a background for the visual continuity with the channel and guarantees a visual depth. The building is accessible through three halls. The forecourts of these halls are the only withdrawal of the project in terms of orientation; they are surrounded by a fence and closed outside office hours.

Save this picture! View From Darse. Image Courtesy of Dietmar Feichtinger Architectes

Legible materiality. The construction remains uncovered as it is “what makes the architecture”. This means that the columns are registered as structural elements without any major technical tricks. The materials - natural wood, exposed concrete, anodized aluminium - are emploid in exactly the same way; they are immediately “legible” and convey a certain relaxed quality.

Save this picture! Main Hall. Image Courtesy of Dietmar Feichtinger Architectes

Save this picture! Stairway. Image Courtesy of Dietmar Feichtinger Architectes

The offices have roomhigh glazing, great view and ventilation sash. The details - flush junctions, integrated skirting boards, and shadow joints - ensure durable elegance.