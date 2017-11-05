World
  Jardim Paulistano Penthouse / Gabriella Ornaghi Arquitetura da Paisagem

Jardim Paulistano Penthouse / Gabriella Ornaghi Arquitetura da Paisagem

  • 09:00 - 5 November, 2017
  • Translated by Guilherme Carvalho
Jardim Paulistano Penthouse / Gabriella Ornaghi Arquitetura da Paisagem
Jardim Paulistano Penthouse / Gabriella Ornaghi Arquitetura da Paisagem, © Rodrigo Bordigoni
© Rodrigo Bordigoni

© Rodrigo Bordigoni

  • Architectural Project

    Casa 14, Mariana Andersen, Mariana Guardani

  • Colaborators

    Gabriella Ornaghi, Monica Loza, Rodrigo Bordigoni, Bianca Vasone, Lilian Dazzi

  • Fabricante Jardim Vertical

    Movimento 90
© Rodrigo Bordigoni
© Rodrigo Bordigoni

Text description provided by the architects. Having as an elementary precept, with regard to the projects conceived by our team, the creation of conservation islands of vegetal biodiversity in an anthropic environment, which consists of replicating the vegetation arrangements of the natural environment in areas of landscape design in an organized urban environment, with aesthetic and architectural purposes. Thus, as final product, a well-founded project in harmony with its location, of low maintenance demand and that promotes the echogenesis.

© Rodrigo Bordigoni
© Rodrigo Bordigoni

The area has as a corresponding biome to the Atlantic Forest, which is characterized by tropical vegetation formations mostly wet, but also presenting transitional and rural portions to other vegetative conformations. More specifically, the residence is located in Jardim Paulistano, in São Paulo, between the Espigão da Paulista and Ibirapuera Park.

© Rodrigo Bordigoni
© Rodrigo Bordigoni

Therefore, taking the floors of the apartment as the one of natural relief, we have in the 8th floor, more specifically in the winter garden, the formation of a hydromorphic valley vegetated by tender plants of herbaceous or shrubby, but always sub-forest, because are shaded by native palms (Palmito Jussara) originating from the humid valleys of the Atlantic Forest. In the 7th and 9th floors, the simulated natural formation is that of rocky highlands, where we find shrub specimens of rough leaves, as well as vines and some epiphytes, plants that support strong insolation.

© Rodrigo Bordigoni
© Rodrigo Bordigoni
Landscape Plan
Landscape Plan
© Rodrigo Bordigoni
© Rodrigo Bordigoni

In this way it is possible to reconstitute the phytosociological relationships that nature has been evolving and refining for millions of years. This is an example of how landscaping can be used as an efficient environmental management and improvement tool.

Section C-C
Section C-C

The concept of occupying almost 100 percent the walls of vertical garden areas optimizes the space for use and at the same time provides a large green area surrounding the interior spaces. The windows practically become a board framing the landscape and creating a continuity of the garden with the surrounding green areas.

© Rodrigo Bordigoni
© Rodrigo Bordigoni
Cite: "Jardim Paulistano Penthouse / Gabriella Ornaghi Arquitetura da Paisagem" [Cobertura Jardim Paulistano / Gabriella Ornaghi Arquitetura da Paisagem] 05 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Carvalho, Guilherme) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/882273/jardim-paulistano-penthouse-gabriella-ornaghi-arquitetura-da-paisagem/>

