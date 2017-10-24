Snøhetta and Clark Nexsen Selected to Design New Charlotte Mecklenburg Library

Save this picture! Charlotte Mecklenburg Library. Image Courtesy of Charlotte Mecklenburg Library, Photo by Robert Christopher

The team of Snøhetta (design architect), Clark Nexsen (architect-of-record) and brightspot strategy (community engagement and space programming) has been selected to design the new Main Building for the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library in downtown Charlotte, North Carolina.

The team will work to incorporate the creative vision created by the library and its community through a multi-year planning process. Envisioned as a “public commons,” the building will aimed at becoming a catalyst for urban revitalization, becoming a new hub of culture, education and community connection for the city.

Save this picture! Charlotte Mecklenburg Library. Image Courtesy of Charlotte Mecklenburg Library, Photo by Robert Christopher

“The Clark Nexsen/Snøhetta/brightspot team brings strength in design, execution and community input and engagement, along with their prior experience working together,” said Library CEO Lee Keesler. “We believe they are a great fit for our unique design opportunity.”

The team will continue to work with the community through a series of Town Hall meetings, surveys and workshops. Funding for the project will be split between public and private sources.

Save this picture! Ryerson University Student Learning Centre. Image © Younes Bounhar & Amanda Large | DoubleSpace Photography

Save this picture! James B. Hunt Library at NCSU. Image © Jeff Goldberg / Esto

Snøhetta has a strong history of designing libraries, such as Hunt Library at NC State University; the Ryerson University Student Learning Centre in Toronto; and Bibliotheca Alexandrina, one of the firm’s most important early projects. The firm also has several library projects currently in progress, including the Calgary Central Library and a new library at Temple University in Philadelphia.

"Libraries are more popular today than they have ever been, serving a wider range of needs than access to books only,” commented Craig Dykers, founding partner of Snøhetta. “The architecture of libraries is also changing and Charlotte’s new library will lead the way in showing how a city and its core of knowledge can be open, welcoming and intriguing for decades to come."