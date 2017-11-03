World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Jamelo Arquitetura
  6. 2016
  7. Campo Belo Residence / Jamelo Arquitetura

Campo Belo Residence / Jamelo Arquitetura

  • 09:00 - 3 November, 2017
  • Translated by Guilherme Carvalho
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Campo Belo Residence / Jamelo Arquitetura
Save this picture!
Campo Belo Residence / Jamelo Arquitetura, © Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

© Rafaela Netto © Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon + 52

  • Architects

    Jamelo Arquitetura

  • Location

    Campo Belo, Brazil

  • Architect Authors

    Lorenz Meili, Giuliana Martini

  • Area

    780.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photograph

    Nelson Kon, Rafaela Netto

  • Colaborators

    João Ribeiro da Fonseca

  • Coordinator Architect

    Carolina Braz

  • Trainees

    Victor Macoppi, Luiz Filipe Rampazio

  • Structural Project

    Gepro Engenharia

  • Electrical Project

    Kapplan

  • Lighting Project

    Lux Projetos

  • Landscape

    NK&F Arquitetura da Paisagem e Jamelo Arquitetura

  • Mural

    Alexandre Mancini

  • Constructor

    Diferencial Construções e Empreendimentos Ltda.
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Text description provided by the architects. The residence, located in the Campo Belo neighborhood, in the south of the city of São Paulo, was originally designed and built in 1959 by its first owner, the Franco-Brazilian engineer Humbert Monacelli. The 780m2 of constructed area building is implanted in a rectangular ground with 30m of front and 50m of depth, composing an area of 1500m2. From the street to the back there is a slope of about 1m. Its original design presents characteristics of the São Paulo modernist architecture of the time, with rationalist traits, has a structure partially independent of the walls, free plan, a glass panel and loose volume of the floor.

The main U-shaped building has a large garden in front and another inside the ground floor, which is embraced by the building. Both gardens were redesigned in a landscape project that valued mainly native plants and are configured as important extensions of the spaces of the residence.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

The customer’s main desire when he came to us was to have a clearer division of the spaces of the house with a better separation of the social, intimate and service areas. The owners are very fond of organizing meetings, from intimate dinners to large receptions, and they wanted more generous and dynamic spaces to be able to receive their guests in various ways. At the same time it was important to create an intimate area, separate from the rest of the house, and redesign the service area and the flows.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

The architecture project of Jamelo Arquitetura redistributed the functions of the spaces within the existing house, redesigned the circulation between these areas and the articulation between them, adding practicality and comfort to the different situations in which the house would be used. In addition, thinking of the occasions when there are guest receptions, was designed a new building adjacent to the backyard, where before all the space was subdivided. With free plan and sliding wooden brises, it extends the transparency between the spaces, one of the main features of the project.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan Uses
Ground Floor Plan Uses

In the enlarged reform, executed in 2015/2016, the building was completely modernized thanks to the incorporation of infrastructure solutions that are more current, sustainable and rational, making use of advanced technologies. A 10.5 kWp On-grid Photovoltaic Solar Plant was installed on the slab of the lateral pavilion, which operates connected to the public grid, one of the first of its kind in a private residence in São Paulo. In addition, a conventional solar water heating system was installed. In the back garden, where there was a large and deep pool almost never used, a tank of 10,000 l was installed to collect rainwater, which will be reused in the garden and in the toilets. In all spaces, natural cross ventilation was favored, establishing greater climatic comfort and reducing the need for air-conditioning.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Regarding finishes, we seek to recover and establish a dialogue with the original characteristics of the building, valuing and complementing them. The original porcelain tablets and stones beside the social entrance door were cleaned, recovered and complemented. For the pavilion was specially commissioned a mural of tiles by the Brazilian artist Alexandre Mancini, made of white ceramic tiles with metallic platinum paint.

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Brazil
Cite: "Campo Belo Residence / Jamelo Arquitetura" [Residência no Campo Belo / Jamelo Arquitetura] 03 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Carvalho, Guilherme) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/882269/campo-belo-residence-jamelo-arquitetura/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »