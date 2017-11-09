10 Excellent Examples of Works That Adopt the Use of Containers

With the green premise growing in popularity across the globe, more and more people are turning to recycling shipping containers as a way to reduce the extremely high surplus of empty shipping containers that are just waiting to become a home, office, apartment, school, dormitory, studio, emergency shelter, or anything else. The conversion of shipping containers to living spaces is not a new concept.

Shipping containers have become a more common architectural tool over the past few years. Through clippings, insertion of external elements, coatings, and equipment, the container is adapted according to its future use and desired aesthetics. See below 10 examples of works that adopt the use of containers.

+ 11

1. Decameron / Studio MK27 – Marcio Kogan

2. Caterpillar House / Sebastián Irarrázaval

3. Grillagh Water House / Patrick Bradley Architects

4. Container Studio / Maziar Behrooz Architecture

Save this picture! Courtesy of Maziar Behrooz Architecture

5. Alphaville Store - Contain[it] / SuperLimão Studio

6. Container House / José Schreiber Arquitecto

7, Container Guest House / Poteet Architects

8, Incubo House / María José Trejos

9. Prairie Logic / el dorado

10. Container Art / Bernardes Jacobsen