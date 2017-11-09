World
  10 Excellent Examples of Works That Adopt the Use of Containers

  • 06:00 - 9 November, 2017
  • by
  • Translated by Guilherme Carvalho
10 Excellent Examples of Works That Adopt the Use of Containers

With the green premise growing in popularity across the globe, more and more people are turning to recycling shipping containers as a way to reduce the extremely high surplus of empty shipping containers that are just waiting to become a home, office, apartment, school, dormitory, studio, emergency shelter, or anything else. The conversion of shipping containers to living spaces is not a new concept.

Shipping containers have become a more common architectural tool over the past few years. Through clippings, insertion of external elements, coatings, and equipment, the container is adapted according to its future use and desired aesthetics. See below 10 examples of works that adopt the use of containers.

© Ramiro Sosa © Sergio Pucci Courtesy of Maziar Behrooz Architecture © Leonardo Finotti + 11

1. Decameron / Studio MK27 – Marcio Kogan

Save this picture!
© Pedro Vannucchi
© Pedro Vannucchi

2. Caterpillar House / Sebastián Irarrázaval

Save this picture!
© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

3. Grillagh Water House / Patrick Bradley Architects

Save this picture!
© Aidan Monaghan Photography
© Aidan Monaghan Photography

4. Container Studio / Maziar Behrooz Architecture

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Maziar Behrooz Architecture
Courtesy of Maziar Behrooz Architecture

5. Alphaville Store - Contain[it] / SuperLimão Studio

Save this picture!
© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba

6. Container House / José Schreiber Arquitecto

Save this picture!
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

7, Container Guest House / Poteet Architects

Save this picture!
© Chris Cooper
© Chris Cooper

8, Incubo House / María José Trejos

Save this picture!
© Sergio Pucci
© Sergio Pucci

9. Prairie Logic / el dorado

Save this picture!
© Mike Sinclair
© Mike Sinclair

10. Container Art / Bernardes Jacobsen

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
See more:

News Misc
Cite: Delaqua, Victor. "10 Excellent Examples of Works That Adopt the Use of Containers" [Arquivo: Container] 09 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Carvalho, Guilherme)

