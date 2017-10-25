World
  RF.C9 - Mountaineer's Refuge / Gonzalo Iturriaga Atala

RF.C9 - Mountaineer's Refuge / Gonzalo Iturriaga Atala

RF.C9 - Mountaineer's Refuge / Gonzalo Iturriaga Atala
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

© Federico Cairoli

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

Text description provided by the architects. The commission consisted of a roof, a kitchen, a bathroom and one room. The necessary to start at dawn the route traced the day before.

Isometric
Isometric

The proposal consists in constructing through planes and angles a cover that in its folds allows the entrance and in its cuts the exterior views. Composed of a central corp of services, the form is established from folds that correlatively determine it interior and exterior.

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

At one end the main room and a secondary room for mountain implements. At the other end, a common enclosure where the mountain leads the view towards the outside.

Section A
Section A
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Section C
Section C

The shel composed of pine wood, metal elements and crystals are transformed to fulfill two functions, structural and volumetric.

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

Using a ventilated facade on all sides and a system of piles, the shelter functions as a hermetic element suspended on the ground that from specific openings uses the rising current of the mountain to ventilate its interior.

North Elevation
North Elevation
West Elevation
West Elevation
South Elevation
South Elevation

It is the point of arrival and departure to each course defined by the mountaineer, a monitoring and rest station that gives in a privileged place the opportunity to contemplate and visit. Here is the refuge.

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Chile
Cite: "RF.C9 - Mountaineer's Refuge / Gonzalo Iturriaga Atala" [RF.C9 - Refugio para un montañista / Gonzalo Iturriaga Atala] 25 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Santibañez, Danae) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/882253/r9-mountaineers-refuge-gonzalo-iturriaga-atala/>

