Aaron Florian Housing / ADNBA

  • 05:00 - 29 October, 2017
Aaron Florian Housing / ADNBA
Aaron Florian Housing / ADNBA, © Andrei Margulescu
© Andrei Margulescu

© Cosmin Dragomir © Cosmin Dragomir © Cosmin Dragomir © Andrei Margulescu + 25

  • Architects

    ADNBA

  • Location

    Aaron Florin Street, Bucharest, Romania

  • Architects in Charge

    Andrei Șerbescu, Adrian Untaru, Bogdan Brădățeanu, Valentina Țigâră, Carmen Petrea, Pavel Albu

  • Area

    2520.95 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Andrei Margulescu, Cosmin Dragomir
© Andrei Margulescu
© Andrei Margulescu

Text description provided by the architects. Aaron Florian Apartment Building, is an honest answer to a particular urban setting: an irregular plot, the closeness of the opposite building raising privacy issues, a blind wall to a difficult neighbour and an inflection of the street. All these produce an atypical configuration - a building with floors successively recessed, the upper floors providing more light to the narrow street and the exterior spaces directing the views along it.

© Cosmin Dragomir
© Cosmin Dragomir

The retracted plinth gives the building a lightsome, almost detached appearance, connected to the ground only by the tectonic effect of the stairs leading into the building. The transparency of the ground floor allows for commercial or office spaces to open themselves to the street, thus livening this rather narrow and trafficless blind alley.

© Cosmin Dragomir
© Cosmin Dragomir
Ground Floor
Ground Floor
© Cosmin Dragomir
© Cosmin Dragomir

Floors 1 to 3 comprise three apartments each, while the last floor contains two larger apartments with terraces both at their level and on the rooftop, that provide spectacular views of one of the most beautiful neighborhoods in Bucharest.

© Andrei Margulescu
© Andrei Margulescu
Cite: "Aaron Florian Housing / ADNBA" 29 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/882243/aaron-florian-housing-adnba/>

