World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Finland
  5. ORTRAUM
  6. 2017
  7. MK5 House / ORTRAUM

MK5 House / ORTRAUM

  • 05:00 - 25 October, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
MK5 House / ORTRAUM
Save this picture!
MK5 House / ORTRAUM, © Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

© Marc Goodwin © Marc Goodwin © Marc Goodwin © Marc Goodwin + 27

  • Architects

    ORTRAUM

  • Location

    Helsinki, Finland

  • Architect in Charge

    Martin Lukasczyk

  • Area

    230.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

From the architect. MK5 is the latest project of ORTRAUM Architects, built for one of the partners of the office and his family of five. The house is placed on a south-west sloping 500m2 site, located on the Jollas Peninsula east of the Helsinki city centre. The architecture features a central kink inplan, which (according to the Finnish tradition) avoids a direct view towards the neighbours, andleads the main spaces to face the ocean towards the west.  The building's relationship to the natural surroundings inspired the diverse placement of the windows, framing the changing views and daylight qualities in each direction.  The open-plan living room is accessed from the north and located on the ground floor, sauna functions and building services are placed in the basement. The four bedrooms are located upstairs. The geometric layout of the plan accumulates on the mezzanine level, where the three children’s rooms and the master bedroom connect in the centre point of the building, allowing for multiple consultation options before bedtime.

Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

The structure of MK5 consist of highly customized CLT elements.  In addition to the building’s electrical system, the ventilation system and lighting fixtures are fully integrated into the CLT elements.  Siberian Larch timber is used for the façade, the flooring, and the furniture.  Custom fabricated copper parts frame the windows.  The façade materials are chosen to allow the building to patinate naturally and age gracefully with time. On the south side of the building vertical wires are stretched from the building eaves to the terrace deck below, designed for hops climbers to grow to create a “green screen”, providing an extra curtain of privacy from the road.

Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

ORTRAUM Architects focus in their practice on working thoroughly with the client and the context, always with the aim of creating a unique solution for each of their customers.  In addition to this personal engagement ORTRAUM also pursues a strong research approach in each project, specializing in the development of new prefabricated element typologies, and stretching the possibilities of element design.

Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Finland
Cite: "MK5 House / ORTRAUM" 25 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/882239/mk5-house-ortraum/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »