T House / KIENTRUC O

Architects KIENTRUC O

Location District 3, Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam

Principal Architect Đàm Vũ

Design Team An-Ni Lê, Tài Nguyễn, Phương Đoàn, Duy Tăng, Nhung Hồ, Giang Lê

Area 161.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Hiroyuki Oki

From the architect. We were commissioned to design and renovate an old house in a small alley that branch off from Pham Ngoc Thach St, historically known as Duy Tan. The 161m2 house was finished in 2017.

Our focus when shaping this space is to create an environment that provoke emotional interactions with the architecture. It is expressed in a continuous reel of functional relationship between spaces that are stringed together from inside the house to the alley and back. This is a kind of architectural newness that set us apart from our typical design method.

The concept embodied the free and limitless character of space resulting in a humble and provocative sense of spatial purposes hinting toward the center of architecture being the subtle personal connection between the occupants, planters, furniture, and the garden.

We believe this shift in our design thinking will provide opportunities to refresh the residents’ perception toward their living experience that encompass the overlapping relationship among the interior, the envelope, the garden, the alley, and the neighbors.