This Captivating Parametric Dessert Celebrates the Discovery of a New Type of Chocolate

Ukranian pastry chef Dinara Kasko is creating architecture so small, it fits on your dessert plate. Her newest creation, the Algorithmic Modeling Cake, is a celebration of chocolate and geometry worthy of your best china.

The edible masterpiece was made in honor of the creation and unveiling of an entirely new type of chocolate—Ruby. After over a decade of development, earlier this year cocoa producer Barry Callebaut successfully produced what is claimed to be the first new natural color for chocolate since white chocolate was created over 80 years ago. Pink in color, it is right on trend, fitting in perfectly with both the popularity of "millennial pink" and with social media’s brightly-colored food craze including obsessions such as rainbow bagels and Starbuck’s Unicorn Frappucino.

Algorithmic Modeling Cake is a dynamic, shifting and tasty sculpture. Inspired by the work of Matthew Shlian, Kasko desired to create a set of cakes which come together to form a single composition. To accomplish this, she used Grasshopper, the algorithmic-based Rhino add-on to generate 81 unique cakes. Collectively, they form a bewitching dessert celebrating the arrival of the food world’s newest addition.

Kasko approaches each pastry as an architect approaches design—it is no surprise her imaginative and unique approach to baking began with a pursuit of architecture. She studied and graduated from the Kharkov University Architecture School, and after working in the field for 3 years decided to follow her true passion—pastry making.

Kasko’s architectural background is evident in each one of her creations. By connecting pastry and architecture, she has crafted herself a niche within the food world. The results are beautiful small-scale models with clean lines and captivating geometric forms which are sure to provide both your eyes and your mouth with a treat.