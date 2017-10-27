World
The Nassim / W Architects

  20:00 - 27 October, 2017
The Nassim / W Architects
The Nassim / W Architects, © Edward Hendricks
© Edward Hendricks

© Edward Hendricks

© Edward Hendricks
© Edward Hendricks

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in the heart of the Nassim enclave of colonial black-and-white bungalows, The Nassim is a boutique development with 55 luxury homes designed by W Architects. Each generously-sized apartment is conceptualised to capture the essence and privacy of a black-and-white bungalow along with the facilities of a modern condominium. Bringing a contemporary touch to the gracious living of the past, all homes feature expansive balconies that also serve as covered living rooms.

© Edward Hendricks
© Edward Hendricks
Attic / Pool Deck Plan
Attic / Pool Deck Plan
© Edward Hendricks
© Edward Hendricks

The Nassim is just minutes away from Tanglin Road and Orchard Road, Singapore’s world-renowned retail haven, as well as the verdant environs of the Singapore Botanical Gardens. Local and international schools in the vicinity include ISS International Elementary School.

© Edward Hendricks
© Edward Hendricks

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Singapore
