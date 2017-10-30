World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Brazil
  5. Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados
  6. 2017
  7. Ateliê Wäls / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados

Ateliê Wäls / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados

  • 15:00 - 30 October, 2017
  • Translated by Pedro Vada
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Ateliê Wäls / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados
Save this picture!
Ateliê Wäls / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados, © Daniel Mansur
© Daniel Mansur

© Daniel Mansur © Daniel Mansur © Daniel Mansur © Daniel Mansur + 25

  • Architects

    Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados

  • Location

    R. Gabriela de Melo, 566 - Olhos D'Água, Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil

  • Author

    Gustavo Penna

  • Team

    Norberto Bambozzi, Laura Penna, Letícia Carneiro, Oded Stahl, Ada Penna, Alice leite Flores, Fernanda Tolentino, Naiara Costa, Patrícia Gonçalves, Henrique Neves, Gabriel de Souza, Raquel de Resende, Eduardo Magalhães, Paula Sallum, Julia Lins

  • Area

    1856.0 sqm

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Daniel Mansur

  • Interns

    Jordana faria, Barbara Novais, Sarah Fernandes, Raquel Moura

  • Management

    Rísia Botrel, Isabela Tolentino, Taimara Araújo

  • Marketing

    Diana Penna

  • Interior Design

    Gustavo Penna Arquiteto & Associados

  • Construction

    Vert Construtora Ltda. Director: José Alberto Machado Technical Director: Alexandre Machado Comercial Director: Daniella Machado Engineer: Bruno Melo

  • Structural Design

    Misa Engenharia de Estruturas

  • Metallic Structure

    Pórtico Construções Metálicas

  • Visual Identity

    Greco Design

  • Lighting Design

    Atiaîa Lighting Design (Architect Mariana Novaes) in partnership with LD Studio (Architects Monica Luz Lobo and Daniele Valle). Collaborating architect: Flávia Chiari Trainee: Gustavo Resende

  • Scenography (corks, counter, shelf and arbor)

    Artes Cênica

  • Automation and Sound

    Tecai Automação

  • External and internal glazing

    Espaço Gold

  • Electric Design

    Projelet

  • Coating, flooring and equipmen mande of wood

    Gebauer
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Daniel Mansur
© Daniel Mansur

Text description provided by the architects. An immense wooden barrel open over the green mountains of Belo Horizonte: this is the scenario designed by GPA&A office of the architect Gustavo Penna to host the Ateliê Wäls, a large brewery center surrounded by nature, in the Olhos d'Agua neighborhood, south of the capital of Minas Gerais. Opened in early June, the complex includes a restaurant, shop, office, wine cellar, beer factory and outdoor area for food trucks. The proposal is to create a center of innovation in the sector, as well as promoting the meeting between friends and offering the experimentation of special craft beers. "It's a playful and fun project that shows the union of architecture and beer in a magical way," says Gustavo.

Save this picture!
© Daniel Mansur
© Daniel Mansur

In the interior of the brewery, there is a large balcony in reddish color, a reference to the celebrated English-style India Pale Ale, and a large shelf full of bottles designed especially for the project. Sets of tables for tasting are distributed among hundreds of wooden barrels that frame and divide the ambience. In this one of the largest barrel rooms in the country, dedicated to the aging of beers, more than 100,000 liters of the beverage age and ferment, each label in its own time. Above this space a large canopy delicately made with 135 thousand cork stoppers is hovering, evoking a theatrical environment.

Save this picture!
© Daniel Mansur
© Daniel Mansur
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Daniel Mansur
© Daniel Mansur

Ateliê Wäls was born through a partnership between Ambev and Wäls, recently elected by RateBeer, the world's leading brewery ranking, the best brewery in Brazil. The idea arose in 2015 when the brothers and founders of the Minas Gerais-placed  brewery, José Felipe and Tiago Carneiro, had the opportunity to travel the world in search of news in the field. "We had access to the latest technology and professionals in the brewing market, as well as exclusive ingredients, technical knowledge for new products and investment capacity," says Tiago. Ateliê Wäls offers 21 tasting draft taps, with some exclusive options, produced on the spot and served from the tap to harmonize with the dishes that come out of the kitchen.

Save this picture!
© Daniel Mansur
© Daniel Mansur
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant Mixed Use Architecture Industrial Architecture Brewery Brazil
Cite: "Ateliê Wäls / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados" [Ateliê Wäls / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados] 30 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Vada, Pedro) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/882187/atelie-wals-gustavo-penna-arquiteto-e-associados/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »