Ateliê Wäls / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados

Architects Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados

Location R. Gabriela de Melo, 566 - Olhos D'Água, Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil

Author Gustavo Penna

Team Norberto Bambozzi, Laura Penna, Letícia Carneiro, Oded Stahl, Ada Penna, Alice leite Flores, Fernanda Tolentino, Naiara Costa, Patrícia Gonçalves, Henrique Neves, Gabriel de Souza, Raquel de Resende, Eduardo Magalhães, Paula Sallum, Julia Lins

Area 1856.0 sqm

Project Year 2017

Photographs Daniel Mansur

Interns Jordana faria, Barbara Novais, Sarah Fernandes, Raquel Moura

Management Rísia Botrel, Isabela Tolentino, Taimara Araújo

Marketing Diana Penna

Interior Design Gustavo Penna Arquiteto & Associados

Construction Vert Construtora Ltda. Director: José Alberto Machado Technical Director: Alexandre Machado Comercial Director: Daniella Machado Engineer: Bruno Melo

Structural Design Misa Engenharia de Estruturas

Metallic Structure Pórtico Construções Metálicas

Visual Identity Greco Design

Lighting Design Atiaîa Lighting Design (Architect Mariana Novaes) in partnership with LD Studio (Architects Monica Luz Lobo and Daniele Valle). Collaborating architect: Flávia Chiari Trainee: Gustavo Resende

Scenography (corks, counter, shelf and arbor) Artes Cênica

Automation and Sound Tecai Automação

External and internal glazing Espaço Gold

Electric Design Projelet

Coating, flooring and equipmen mande of wood Gebauer More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. An immense wooden barrel open over the green mountains of Belo Horizonte: this is the scenario designed by GPA&A office of the architect Gustavo Penna to host the Ateliê Wäls, a large brewery center surrounded by nature, in the Olhos d'Agua neighborhood, south of the capital of Minas Gerais. Opened in early June, the complex includes a restaurant, shop, office, wine cellar, beer factory and outdoor area for food trucks. The proposal is to create a center of innovation in the sector, as well as promoting the meeting between friends and offering the experimentation of special craft beers. "It's a playful and fun project that shows the union of architecture and beer in a magical way," says Gustavo.

In the interior of the brewery, there is a large balcony in reddish color, a reference to the celebrated English-style India Pale Ale, and a large shelf full of bottles designed especially for the project. Sets of tables for tasting are distributed among hundreds of wooden barrels that frame and divide the ambience. In this one of the largest barrel rooms in the country, dedicated to the aging of beers, more than 100,000 liters of the beverage age and ferment, each label in its own time. Above this space a large canopy delicately made with 135 thousand cork stoppers is hovering, evoking a theatrical environment.

Ateliê Wäls was born through a partnership between Ambev and Wäls, recently elected by RateBeer, the world's leading brewery ranking, the best brewery in Brazil. The idea arose in 2015 when the brothers and founders of the Minas Gerais-placed brewery, José Felipe and Tiago Carneiro, had the opportunity to travel the world in search of news in the field. "We had access to the latest technology and professionals in the brewing market, as well as exclusive ingredients, technical knowledge for new products and investment capacity," says Tiago. Ateliê Wäls offers 21 tasting draft taps, with some exclusive options, produced on the spot and served from the tap to harmonize with the dishes that come out of the kitchen.