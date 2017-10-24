Domain of Biar Reception Room / Brengues Le Pavec architectes

+ 23

Architects Brengues Le Pavec architectes

Location Route de Lavérune, Montpellier, France

Architects in Charge Julien Brengues, Lionel Le Pavec, Cléo Lévêque, Magali Richard

Area 260.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs RBrengues Photos

Manufacturers Loading...

Collaborators Richard carrelage, Made in Lavérune, Les Bories MC, Loïc Group, AB Structures, Adrianis peinture, AJ BATISOL, Qualis Consult, Electrosud, Fernandez frères, PL Rénov Plus, MCM, Atelier du métal, multizone, Duplan Serieys, Rage

Clients Domaine de Biar More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The imposing grand ballroom of the 18th century Folie de Montpellier, emits a light and contemporary note. Following several years of restoration by the château's owner, the Domaine de Biar is identifiable by its historical and prestigious character. The renovation of the new reception hall is a highlight, offering visitors a dialogue between past and present.

The use of materials and textures such as steel, glass, wood and concrete complement the nobility of the original materials. The absence of a visual link between the new and the old spaces underlines the humility of the project. The wide openings in the great hall, provide a strong connection to the estate's park and its English garden.

The brightness of the concrete flooring contrasts with the texture of the stone. At the far end of the hall, an area clad in black, conceals the bar and the kitchen on the ground floor and the bathroom on the floor above. While in the hall, the monumental fireplace imposes its majesty. The golden staircase is used to access the first floor where a glass footbridge leads to an area for the orchestra, offering a view of the entire space. Lightness and humility are the watchwords of this project