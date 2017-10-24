World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. France
  5. Brengues Le Pavec architectes
  6. 2017
  7. Domain of Biar Reception Room / Brengues Le Pavec architectes

Domain of Biar Reception Room / Brengues Le Pavec architectes

  • 11:00 - 24 October, 2017
Domain of Biar Reception Room / Brengues Le Pavec architectes
Domain of Biar Reception Room / Brengues Le Pavec architectes, © RBrengues Photos
© RBrengues Photos © RBrengues Photos © RBrengues Photos © RBrengues Photos + 23

  • Architects

    Brengues Le Pavec architectes

  • Location

    Route de Lavérune, Montpellier, France

  • Architects in Charge

    Julien Brengues, Lionel Le Pavec, Cléo Lévêque, Magali Richard

  • Area

    260.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    RBrengues Photos

  • Collaborators

    Richard carrelage, Made in Lavérune, Les Bories MC, Loïc Group, AB Structures, Adrianis peinture, AJ BATISOL, Qualis Consult, Electrosud, Fernandez frères, PL Rénov Plus, MCM, Atelier du métal, multizone, Duplan Serieys, Rage

  • Clients

    Domaine de Biar
    • More Specs Less Specs
From the architect. The imposing grand ballroom of the 18th century Folie de Montpellier, emits a light and contemporary note. Following several years of restoration by the château's owner, the Domaine de Biar is identifiable by its historical and prestigious character. The renovation of the new reception hall is a highlight, offering visitors a dialogue between past and present.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan
The use of materials and textures such as steel, glass, wood and concrete complement the nobility of the original materials. The absence of a visual link between the new and the old spaces underlines the humility of the project. The wide openings in the great hall, provide a strong connection to the estate's park and its English garden.  

The brightness of the concrete flooring contrasts with the texture of the stone. At the far end of the hall, an area clad in black, conceals the bar and the kitchen on the ground floor and the bathroom on the floor above. While in the hall, the monumental fireplace imposes its majesty. The golden staircase is used to access the first floor where a glass footbridge leads to an area for the orchestra, offering a view of the entire space. Lightness and humility are the watchwords of this project

Cite: "Domain of Biar Reception Room / Brengues Le Pavec architectes" 24 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/882126/domain-of-biar-reception-room-brengues-le-pavec-architectes/>

