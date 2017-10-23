World
SSK Residence / Davidov Partners Architects

  • 20:00 - 23 October, 2017
SSK Residence / Davidov Partners Architects
SSK Residence / Davidov Partners Architects, © Jack Lovel
© Jack Lovel

© Jack Lovel

© Jack Lovel
© Jack Lovel

From the architect. The SSK Residence involved the renovation and extension to a single storey Californian Bungalow.

Exploded Axonometric
Exploded Axonometric

In order to unlock the under utilized and isolated back yard of the North facing suburban block a new wing was proposed to allow the main living and dining areas to engage directly with the back yard and free up space in the existing house for additional bedrooms, bathrooms and storage.

© Jack Lovel
© Jack Lovel

The extension took the form of a north facing barn that allowed the large room to be visually, yet unobtrusively divided into the two functional zones; living and dining.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The ceilings that frame the 2 spaces allowed the extension to be nestled into the corner of the site against the side boundary to maximize the outdoor area and prevent over shadowing to the southern neighbors back yard.

© Jack Lovel
© Jack Lovel

The renovation of the existing house attempted to reuse/repurpose the existing rooms without the need for any demolition. The major modification to the existing spaces with the ‘installation’ of a walk in robe and master ensuite into the previous dining room. This was executed with 2100mm high walls and cabinetry which allowed the original ceiling roses and cornices to remain and the process to be reversed if desired.

© Jack Lovel
© Jack Lovel
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Australia
