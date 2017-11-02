World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Swimming Pool
  4. Norway
  5. ARKIS architects
  6. 2017
  7. Holmen Aquatics Center / ARKIS architects

Holmen Aquatics Center / ARKIS architects

  • 15:00 - 2 November, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Holmen Aquatics Center / ARKIS architects
Save this picture!
Holmen Aquatics Center / ARKIS architects, © Tove Lauluten
© Tove Lauluten

© Tove Lauluten © Tove Lauluten © Lasse Leonhardsen © Tove Lauluten + 34

Save this picture!
© Tove Lauluten
© Tove Lauluten

Text description provided by the architects. Holmen Aquatics Center is a continuation of Holmen beach, by protecting and reinforcing the site’s natural qualities. The footprint occupied by the building is replaced with a roof garden that further enhances the experience of the beach with spectacular views.

Save this picture!
© Tove Lauluten
© Tove Lauluten
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Tove Lauluten
© Tove Lauluten

The focus point of the project’s concept is the activation of the building’s roof as an integral part of Holmen beach recreation area. The grassy roof slopes towards the south and provides an uninterrupted view over Oslo fjord’s isles and reefs.

Save this picture!
© Tove Lauluten
© Tove Lauluten
Save this picture!
Section 2
Section 2
Save this picture!
© Geir Andres Rybakken Orslien
© Geir Andres Rybakken Orslien

The main entrance, reception, changing rooms and swimming pool hall are located on the building’s main level, rising over the lawn that slopes up to the building. The lower level houses gym, multifunction hall, technical spaces and staff facilities.

Save this picture!
© Tove Lauluten
© Tove Lauluten
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Sports Architecture Recreation & Training swimming pool Norway
Cite: "Holmen Aquatics Center / ARKIS architects" 02 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/882123/holmen-aquatics-center-arkis-architects/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »