Holmen Aquatics Center / ARKIS architects

+ 34

Engineers Verkís

Owner/Client Asker Commune More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Holmen Aquatics Center is a continuation of Holmen beach, by protecting and reinforcing the site’s natural qualities. The footprint occupied by the building is replaced with a roof garden that further enhances the experience of the beach with spectacular views.

The focus point of the project’s concept is the activation of the building’s roof as an integral part of Holmen beach recreation area. The grassy roof slopes towards the south and provides an uninterrupted view over Oslo fjord’s isles and reefs.

The main entrance, reception, changing rooms and swimming pool hall are located on the building’s main level, rising over the lawn that slopes up to the building. The lower level houses gym, multifunction hall, technical spaces and staff facilities.