  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Telles Arquitetura
  6. 2015
  7. MT House / Telles Arquitetura

MT House / Telles Arquitetura

  • 09:00 - 24 October, 2017
MT House / Telles Arquitetura
© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

© André Scarpa © André Scarpa © André Scarpa © André Scarpa + 27

  • Architects

    Telles Arquitetura

  • Location

    Loteamento Caminhos de San Conrado (Sousas), Brazil

  • Author

    Bernardo Telles

  • Area

    318.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    André Scarpa

  • Construction

    Lázaro Antônio Manfra

  • Metal Structure

    Mauro e Donizete Rezende

  • Foundations

    WE Engenharia

  • Metal Structure Calculations

    Mauricio Dario

  • MEP

    Engelt, Solar
© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

From the architect. The project is situated in an area with beautiful vegetation to the rear in an environmental preservation area and located in the municipality of Campinas.

The sloping topography was organized through the execution of three plateaus in the center of the terrain between two large embankments in order to minimize the movement of land.

© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

The house is arranged over three levels with the garage and the entrance on the intermediate level. Stairs lead to the intimate area located on the upper deck and to the convivial space below.

© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

Two blocks of a metallic structure shelter the lower levels which are articulated by an inflection in the area of vertical circulation  turning the house towards the rural landscape and thus bringing the vegetation of the garden area to its interior while it partially divides the convivial area for a greater intimacy for the family.

A third block, made in structural masonry, houses the laundry, kitchen and barbecue areas where the latter two communicate directly with the convivial area, but at a slightly lower level.

© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa
Cross Section
Cross Section
© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

The result was a lean construction, with compact and fluid spaces, but with a certain independence between them. On the ground floor the objective was to create the transparency necessary to communicate with the street on one side and the landscape on another.

© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa
Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "MT House / Telles Arquitetura" 24 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/882116/mt-house-telles-arquitetura/>

