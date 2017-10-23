World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Skyscrapers
  4. United Arab Emirates
  5. SOM
  6. 2010
  7. Burj Khalifa / SOM

Burj Khalifa / SOM

  • 03:00 - 23 October, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Burj Khalifa / SOM
Save this picture!
Courtesy of SOM
Courtesy of SOM

Courtesy of SOM Courtesy of SOM Courtesy of SOM Courtesy of SOM + 49

  • Architects

    SOM

  • Location

    1 Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

  • Area

    454249.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2010

  • Photographs

    Nick Merrick-Hedrich Blessing

  • Structural Engineering

    SOM

  • MEP

    SOM

  • Interior Design

    SOM

  • General Contractor

    Samsung Corporation / Dubai Contracting Company LLC

  • Construction Manager:

    Turner International

  • Acoustical / Audio Visual / Telecommunications

    Pelton Marsh Kinsella

  • External Water Features

    Crystal Fountains 8 Elevators: Lerch, Bates & Associates Inc.

  • Fire & Life Safety

    The RJA Group, Inc.

  • Facade Maintenance

    Lerch, Bates & Associates Inc., Facade Access Consulting, Citadel Consulting

  • Food Service

    Trend Foodservice Design

  • Geotechnical

    Hyder International

  • Graphics

    emerystudio

  • Interior Water Features and Pools

    PA EMS, Ltd.

  • Landscape

    Cracknell Landscape Design LLC

  • Lighting

    Fisher Marantz Stone

  • Parking

    Walker Parking

  • Security Systems

    Sinclair Knight Merz Consulting

  • Surveying

    Emirates Nortech Surveys

  • Wind Engineering

    RWDI Inc.
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of SOM
Courtesy of SOM

From the architect. Soaring 828 meters above the metropolis of Dubai, the Burj Khalifa is the world’s tallest building. The design for the 162-story tower combines local cultural influences with cutting-edge technology to achieve high performance in an extreme desert climate. 

Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

The centerpiece of a large mixed-use development, the Burj Khalifa contains offices, retail space, residential units, and a Giorgio Armani hotel. A Y-shaped floor plan maximizes views of the Arabian Gulf. At ground level, the skyscraper is surrounded by green space, water features, and pedestrian-friendly boulevards.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of SOM
Courtesy of SOM

The tower’s overall design was inspired by the geometries of a regional desert flower and the patterning systems embodied in Islamic architecture. Built of reinforced concrete and clad in glass, the tower is composed of sculpted volumes arranged around a central buttressed core. As the tower rises from a flat base, setbacks occur in an upward spiraling pattern, reducing the building’s mass as it reaches skyward. At the pinnacle, the central core emerges and forms a spire. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of SOM
Courtesy of SOM
Save this picture!
Courtesy of SOM
Courtesy of SOM
Save this picture!
Courtesy of SOM
Courtesy of SOM

Beyond its record-breaking height, the Burj Khalifa incorporates new structural and construction efficiencies to reduce material usage and waste. These include a “sky-sourced” ventilation system, in which cool, less humid air is drawn in through the top of the building. The tower also has one of the largest condensate recovery systems in the world.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of SOM
Courtesy of SOM
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Skyscrapers United Arab Emirates
Cite: "Burj Khalifa / SOM" 23 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/882100/burj-khalifa-som/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »