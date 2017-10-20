First Photos Revealed of Amenity Spaces at Zaha Hadid Architects' High Line Residential Tower

Now open to residents, the first photos of the lobby and amenity spaces at Zaha Hadid Architects’ New York residential tower, 520 West 28th Street, have been revealed by developer Related Companies. Rising 11 stories next to the High Line in West Chelsea, the building houses 39 bespoke residences, interiors of which were revealed for the first time earlier this year.

Now, the building’s spectacular common spaces are complete, including a 75-foot-long skylight-lit pool; an entertainment lounge with complete kitchen; a fully equipped gym; a 24-hour juice bar; and a spa suite containing a hot tub, rain showers, treatment beds, a plunge pool, sauna and steam room. But perhaps the most unique feature is the 12-seat IMAX theaters, one of the first private IMAX theaters in the world. The space will be able to be reserved by residents for film watching, parties or video game tournaments.

+ 9

Other spaces not shown here include a private outdoor terrace facing the High Line and a landscaped courtyard featuring a green landscape wall and water installation by Future Green Studio. High-tech storage spaces will also be offered throughout – a robotically-powered parking garage will use an automatic valet to quickly retrieve vehicles, while a Swiss bank-vault inspired home storage system will provide secure, easily-accessible auxiliary space for each unit.

Nearly fully sold, the building opened to the first residents this summer.

Interiors of Zaha Hadid's Nearly-Complete High Line Residential Building Revealed As Zaha Hadid's 520 West 28th approaches completion, photos of the apartment interiors have been revealed for the first time. Shared by developer Related Companies, the images show two of the building's first completed residences: the massive 4,500-square-foot Unit 20 and the more modest 1,700-square-foot Unit 12.

15 Gallery Spaces to Open in Base of Zaha Hadid's High Line Residential Building Real Estate firm Related Companies has announced the development of 15 new art gallery spaces to be located in and around the base of Zaha Hadid's 520 West 28th Street residential building, located along the High Line in the New York neighborhood of Chelsea.