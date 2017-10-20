World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. First Photos Revealed of Amenity Spaces at Zaha Hadid Architects' High Line Residential Tower

First Photos Revealed of Amenity Spaces at Zaha Hadid Architects' High Line Residential Tower

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
First Photos Revealed of Amenity Spaces at Zaha Hadid Architects' High Line Residential Tower
Save this picture!
First Photos Revealed of Amenity Spaces at Zaha Hadid Architects' High Line Residential Tower, © Scott Frances
© Scott Frances

Now open to residents, the first photos of the lobby and amenity spaces at Zaha Hadid ArchitectsNew York residential tower, 520 West 28th Street, have been revealed by developer Related Companies. Rising 11 stories next to the High Line in West Chelsea, the building houses 39 bespoke residences, interiors of which were revealed for the first time earlier this year

Now, the building’s spectacular common spaces are complete, including a 75-foot-long skylight-lit pool; an entertainment lounge with complete kitchen; a fully equipped gym; a 24-hour juice bar; and a spa suite containing a hot tub, rain showers, treatment beds, a plunge pool, sauna and steam room. But perhaps the most unique feature is the 12-seat IMAX theaters, one of the first private IMAX theaters in the world. The space will be able to be reserved by residents for film watching, parties or video game tournaments.

© Scott Frances © Scott Frances © Scott Frances © Scott Frances + 9

Save this picture!
© Scott Frances
© Scott Frances
Save this picture!
© Scott Frances
© Scott Frances
Save this picture!
© Scott Frances
© Scott Frances
Save this picture!
© Scott Frances
© Scott Frances
Save this picture!
© Scott Frances
© Scott Frances
Save this picture!
© Scott Frances
© Scott Frances
Save this picture!
© Scott Frances
© Scott Frances
Save this picture!
© Scott Frances
© Scott Frances

Other spaces not shown here include a private outdoor terrace facing the High Line and a landscaped courtyard featuring a green landscape wall and water installation by Future Green Studio. High-tech storage spaces will also be offered throughout – a robotically-powered parking garage will use an automatic valet to quickly retrieve vehicles, while a Swiss bank-vault inspired home storage system will provide secure, easily-accessible auxiliary space for each unit. 

Nearly fully sold, the building opened to the first residents this summer.

Interiors of Zaha Hadid's Nearly-Complete High Line Residential Building Revealed

As Zaha Hadid's 520 West 28th approaches completion, photos of the apartment interiors have been revealed for the first time. Shared by developer Related Companies, the images show two of the building's first completed residences: the massive 4,500-square-foot Unit 20 and the more modest 1,700-square-foot Unit 12.

15 Gallery Spaces to Open in Base of Zaha Hadid's High Line Residential Building

Real Estate firm Related Companies has announced the development of 15 new art gallery spaces to be located in and around the base of Zaha Hadid's 520 West 28th Street residential building, located along the High Line in the New York neighborhood of Chelsea.

Zaha Hadid Releases New Image of New York Condominium Project Near High Line

Just as the luxury condominium high rise opens for sales, Zaha Hadid Architects and Related Companies have released a new image of 520 West 28th - Zaha Hadid's first residential building in New York.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "First Photos Revealed of Amenity Spaces at Zaha Hadid Architects' High Line Residential Tower" 20 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/882064/first-photos-revealed-of-amenity-spaces-at-zaha-hadid-architects-high-line-residential-tower/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »