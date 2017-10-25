World
  7. Francis Artisan Bakery / Willis Kusuma Architects

Francis Artisan Bakery / Willis Kusuma Architects

  • 19:00 - 25 October, 2017
Francis Artisan Bakery / Willis Kusuma Architects
Francis Artisan Bakery / Willis Kusuma Architects, © Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

© Mario Wibowo © Mario Wibowo © Mario Wibowo © Mario Wibowo + 19

  • Architects

    Willis Kusuma Architects

  • Location

    Jl. Kembang Kerep No.8, RT.3/RW.2, Kembangan Sel., Kembangan, Kota Jakarta Barat, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta 11610, Indonesia

  • Architects in Charge

    Willis Kusuma, Nina Monika Gunadi, Carissa Melina

  • Area

    120.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

Text description provided by the architects. Francis is a local artisan bakery designed by Willis Kusuma Architects with the concept of “artisan meets modernity” of a French-Japanese patisserie. Occupying one corner of the lower ground level of St Moritz Lippo Mall Puri, Jakarta, Indonesia, the bakery encloses an area of approximately 120m2.

© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

Given the brief to design a simple and unique yet accommodating bakery, the decision is to have a design approach that creates the warm feeling of a home. Buyers will be welcomed by the ‘pitched roof’ ceiling, naked bread, exposed kitchen and raw materials, yet modern elements are added to balance the traditional ambience. The conventional shaped pitched roof is playfully reconfigurized into a contemporary undulating ceiling, composing various senses of scale and dimensions inside the bakery.  In the background, the glass separator between the store and kitchen introduce the customer to the art of baking. Behind the glass are the warm hands exhibiting the beautiful process of hand-crafted loaf, which is the heart of an artisanal bakery. In terms of materiality, the idea is to achieve a traditional feel with a modern twist. A combination of traditional raw materials such as exposed bricks, wood, concrete and mosaic are used to accentuate the marriage of French and Japanese and enhances the warmth of the bread. Contrastingly, white marble and copper are weaved in, bringing tensions into the dialogue between the traditional and the modern.

© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

Moreover, to fully express the idea of ‘artisan meets modernity’, creating a dynamic space and functions are equally as important as creating a mixture of style. One familiar issue is ‘emptiness’ when it gets closer to closing time. Hence, our team proposed to design adjustable furniture to reflect the modernity and timelessness of the bakery. While the big display table stays permanently at the front to engage the passerby attention, the foldable shelving on the side dances as the day goes by. This dynamic design allows the shelves to be opened and act as a display cabinet for the bread or closed and be a continuation of the wall.

© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo
