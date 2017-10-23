G-08 House / Saúl Lara

+ 29

From the architect. Located in the metropolitan area of Guadalajara, the project called G-08 is based on the concept where the final user is the primary objective of architecture and for that reason the owner was studied in its entirety for several weeks, from its daily routines to its ideology and traditions; all with the aim of adapting the house to perfection according to his needs. Taking this into account, it was decided to design spaces plenty and full of natural light with walls in white color to generate sensations of purity; however it was not intended to make the house sober but warm, so that a family lives in and is fulfilled of life, therefore the use of vegetation of indoor gardens and patios in the interior and exterior, as well as woods in different types and tones.

Usually, the basement concept is classified as an isolated, gloomy and dark place where various articles and tools of little use are stored. In this case the basement has an outdoor patio which contains a water fountain where three trees are resting and filling natural light to this space framed by a concrete containment wall in which has a garage for 3 cars, gym, laundry room and a social area.

In the ground floor the visual is attracted to a staircase that surrounds an indoor garden with a tree that surpasses even the first floor. This staircase and the living room, which have a double height, are filled up by the natural light that enters by a large dome of tempered glass supported by metallic lattices.

The upper floor has a wooden floor in its entirety except for the wet areas, which for the owner was a fundamental necessity because for him the wood generates a visual comfort that helps him to rest and perceive the house warmer.

As for the main facade, the use of volumes and materials give a character of hardness to the house, such is the case of the apparent concrete wall on the right side, which has a thickness of 35 cms and a height of 10 mts. In contrast, there is a wooden front wall showing a tree that, as in the interior, breaks with the coldness that might appear the materials.