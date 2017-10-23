World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. SAA arquitectura + territorio
  6. 2016
  Corridor House / SAA arquitectura + territorio

Corridor House / SAA arquitectura + territorio

  23 October, 2017
Corridor House / SAA arquitectura + territorio
Corridor House / SAA arquitectura + territorio, Cortesía de Sergio Araneda
Cortesía de Sergio Araneda

Cortesía de Sergio Araneda Cortesía de Sergio Araneda Cortesía de Sergio Araneda Cortesía de Sergio Araneda + 20

Cortesía de Sergio Araneda
Cortesía de Sergio Araneda

From the architect. The site is laid out along the shore of Lake Rupanco, on a southern facing slope, within a forest of Olivillo, Tepa and Coigue. Given the value of the tree species, the project is developed on the basis of integrating the required spaces within the layout of the existing trees.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The Project, a second home, is structured in three volumes grouped in two sets, both of which are laid out in a horizontal relation between the lake and forest along the length of the northern sun exposure. The first of these houses the access and common areas, while the other two contain the bedrooms grouped around a sunroom that features a tree from the century-old forest.

Cortesía de Sergio Araneda
Cortesía de Sergio Araneda

The use of large windows is defined in the proposal as understanding the forest as a first welcome space, where the internal circulation of the house enables “going out” toward hallways given completely to the landscape which then come back into the living spaces.

Schemes
Schemes
Cortesía de Sergio Araneda
Cortesía de Sergio Araneda

Materiality consists of steel pilings and base over which the living structure is built in SIP panels, with a visible wooden structure. The dimensioning of walls and sills is determined by the size of the panels. Dimensioned pine was used for finishing and olivillo wood for furniture coverings.

Cortesía de Sergio Araneda
Cortesía de Sergio Araneda

In dealing with rain water, a hermetic volume is proposed, simple and without eaves that generate shadows and damp areas. The water runs off the tin roof and down the walls of the ventilated façade.

Section
Section
Details
Details

Special attention was given to specifically detailed design of the tin sheets, where a system continuously removes water toward the exterior: rooftop, façade-end finishing, upper and lower water traps on each sill, joint finishes, interior corner tinwork on all panel joints, as well as interior tin pre-frames for windows.

Cortesía de Sergio Araneda
Cortesía de Sergio Araneda
