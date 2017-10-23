World
i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Matt Fajkus Architecture
  6. 2017
  7. AUTOHAUS / Matt Fajkus Architecture

AUTOHAUS / Matt Fajkus Architecture

  • 13:00 - 23 October, 2017
AUTOHAUS / Matt Fajkus Architecture
AUTOHAUS / Matt Fajkus Architecture , © Charles Davis Smith
© Charles Davis Smith © Casey Woods © Charles Davis Smith © Charles Davis Smith

  • General Contractor

    Risinger & Co

  • Structural Engineer

    MJ Structures

  • First Floor Walls

    Bautex Systems

  • AV

    Smarter Homes

  • Logistic Support

    Nitsche Events
    More Specs Less Specs
© Casey Woods
From the architect. The Autohaus is a car collectors’ garage and residence in central Texas. The design features compact living quarters, expressed as a single mass, floating above an open area for flexible gathering and automobile calibration/display. The second-floor volume is shifted forward to allow for double-height views to the garage space at the back while creating an everyday carport beneath the hovering bedchamber in the front.

© Charles Davis Smith
© Charles Davis Smith
Plans
Plans
© Casey Woods
The twenty-foot cantilever is made possible by W30x116 steel beams, and a light-filled stairwell provides physical access between the two volumes. Custom-made steel and glass sliding doors open the living space to a large roof terrace surrounded by tree canopies, enabling indoor/outdoor living in an urban setting. 

© Charles Davis Smith
A collaborative design and construction process was key to the project. The Matt Fajkus Architecture team worked with the general contractor, Risinger Homes, to design, fabricate, and install the large custom steel doors and windows. A makeshift steel fabrication and paint shop were temporarily set up inside the partially-built garage during construction.

© Charles Davis Smith
The doors and windows were built in-house on the ground floor before their installation in its floating living quarters. This process allowed for greater quality control, high-end craftsmanship, full customization, and immediate installation, to produce a structure for a unique function and equally unique living experience.

© Perfecto Creative
© Perfecto Creative
Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "AUTOHAUS / Matt Fajkus Architecture " 23 Oct 2017. ArchDaily.

