Odense Music and Theatre Hall / C.F. Møller

+ 35

Developer KPC-Byg

Client PFI Group: Odense Municipality More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The vision of the winning proposal for the new music and theatre hall is to create a cultural powerhouse with four stages and The Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts, Southern Denmark under one roof.

The great hall accommodates approximately 1800 spectators while the small hall accommodates approximately 300 spectators. There is also a chamber music hall and a rhythmic hall. The Culture centre also has a restaurant, bar/lounge with access to a roof terrace, offices and canteen as well as a parking basement.

The site is located in the Hans Christian Andersen Quarter and borders both the historical town and contemporary multi-storey housing. The varied townscape has provided inspiration for the architecture. The development is composed of a number of town houses, the heights of which vary in harmony with the neighbouring buildings.

The cultural centre will acquire the character of a city within a city, as the various buildings will be linked by glass-roofed arcades, squares and open spaces which connect with the surrounding neighbourhoods.