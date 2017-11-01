World
Montaña House / [baragaño]

  • 09:00 - 1 November, 2017
Montaña House / [baragaño]
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio
Text description provided by the architects. Home [From b. Lat. Focāris, adj. Der. Of focus, fire]
Place where the fire is made. House. Group of people living together.
"The house is the coat." Álvaro Siza
"The house is a dwelling machine". Le Corbusier

© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio
Site Plan
Site Plan
© Mariela Apollonio
English clients, in love with Asturias, decide that their second home will be industrialized. Produced during four months in a factory in Madrid and transferred to its final location at 600 km, crossing the Cantabrian mountain range, where it will assemble in only 5 hours. Finally, the black slate roof is placed by a craftsman of the zone. Technology and tradition in the days of Brexit.

© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

The project is developed on two levels, with a simple program that groups the installations in one of the three modules of 2.15 x 5.30 m that conform it. The metal staircase is the central element of the dwelling, around which the program runs and which dialogues with the chimney suspended from the living room. The upper floor contains the two rooms, separated by a light polycarbonate wall that sifts the light.

Mounting
Mounting
© Verónica Carreño
© Verónica Carreño

A home for an English landscaper and his family, actively developed with clients, involved in the project from the very beginning outset, showing absolute respect for the rural environment where it is located. A wonderful complex formed by an "hórreo" and a traditional dwelling, in process of rehabilitation is tourist accommodation, that still keeps alive the project.

© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio
Plans
Plans
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

New ways of conceiving housing, a high-quality product, that tries to approach to the automotive and aeronautics industry, that allows a future growth of the building offers a way of using the space in a much more dynamic, versatile and rational way.

© Verónica Carreño
© Verónica Carreño

System
The fact of producing our homes in a factory and transported them to the site completely finished, apart from getting more control over the quality of work, means several advantages which are listed below.

1. Costs and lead time reduction and therefore faster benefits [4 months].
2. Higher security at work and reduction of potential working risks.
3. High-quality construction, meeting the requirements of the CTE and Energy Efficiency.
4. Different materials option. Adaptable and exportable housing [Growing Houses].
5. The option of relocating the house in another place [Mobility].

6. Real sustainability from the way of building and used materials. Optimization and Recycling.
7. Noise, discomfort and waste reduction. The main work is done at the factory.
8. Project, design, manufacture, and assembly of the house.
9. Structural Safety and precision, overall in earthquake zones.
10. Forecast of need for elevator in the future.

Constructive Section
Constructive Section

The system used for the housing construction is a modular three-dimensional components system manufactured in assembly. The main structure is composed of galvanized steel sheet elements with rigid joints solved by welding, fulfilling all requirements set by the CTE. The modular construction system manufacturing assembly line not only seeks to optimize energy resources, human and material but also to optimize in benefit of customization and adaptation of the building.

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Spain
Cite: "Montaña House / [baragaño]" 01 Nov 2017. ArchDaily.

