World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. China
  5. Hejidesign Shenzhen
  6. 2017
  7. Ciao Amici Bar / Hejidesign Shenzhen

Ciao Amici Bar / Hejidesign Shenzhen

  • 19:00 - 2 November, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Ciao Amici Bar / Hejidesign Shenzhen
Save this picture!
Ciao Amici Bar / Hejidesign Shenzhen, © Tony Chen
© Tony Chen

© Tony Chen © Tony Chen © Tony Chen © Tony Chen + 24

  • Architects

    Hejidesign Shenzhen

  • Location

    1st Floor, No.6 Block, Shenzhen Software Industry Base, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, China

  • Architects in Charge

    Fengmao Hsu, Yan Chen

  • Area

    136.91 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Tony Chen
Save this picture!
© Tony Chen
© Tony Chen

Text description provided by the architects. Named of Italian greeting word “Ciao amici”, a new bar which is located in Shenzhen China and designed by Hejidesign studio. 

The glow of the neon sign beckons from beyond the clear glass door to the bar.  This is the entrance to the glass house, shining out into the dark neighborhood, attracting customers with its warm glow. See through the glass wall, the main spirit of the space – a 5 meter high feature wall with golden light. Made of brushed stainless steel, the shelfs rise layer by layer, just like golden wave in the dark night softly coming to the people.

Save this picture!
© Tony Chen
© Tony Chen

Concealed golden lights illuminate the façade, a theme consisting of the bar's interior. All five main areas of the design (the façade, the main hall, the mezzanine, a VIP suite and the restroom) flow into one another with perfect harmony.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

From the ceiling hangs some diamond chandeliers which reveal the aesthetic is cohesive with the feature wall and similarly twinkles in the warm light, like stars in the night sky.

Save this picture!
© Tony Chen
© Tony Chen

Groupings of 3-4 seats are scattered throughout the main space. The smaller groups provide a feeling of privacy and comfort for customers. The high ceiling provides space for a small mezzanine with 2-3 groups of seating. The glass railing creates transparency for the view and opens up the space.

Besides these main lighting elements, there are several reflective metal elements inside the main room and along the stair that bounce light within the space, as a light show.

Save this picture!
© Tony Chen
© Tony Chen

The VIP lounge has a wine display wall. The concept of it is a residential parlor.  It is a kind of secret space – dimly lit, with dark materials, a comfortable sofa and a view out to beyond the glass wall.  You sit, hidden, and look out to the brighter space.

Save this picture!
© Tony Chen
© Tony Chen

The 3D wine bar flows down and continue the mood throughout the hallway and into the restroom. The vanity features are the same black marble as the wine bar, with bronze mirror walls.  The materials are solid, but cast in the soft warm glow of the lights above creates an accent of chic elegance.

Save this picture!
© Tony Chen
© Tony Chen
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars China
Cite: "Ciao Amici Bar / Hejidesign Shenzhen" 02 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/882016/ciao-amici-bar-hejidesign-shenzhen/>

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Tony Chen

Ciao Amici Bar / 深圳合吉空间艺术

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »