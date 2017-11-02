Ciao Amici Bar / Hejidesign Shenzhen

+ 24

Architects Hejidesign Shenzhen

Location 1st Floor, No.6 Block, Shenzhen Software Industry Base, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, China

Architects in Charge Fengmao Hsu, Yan Chen

Area 136.91 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Tony Chen

Text description provided by the architects. Named of Italian greeting word “Ciao amici”, a new bar which is located in Shenzhen China and designed by Hejidesign studio.

The glow of the neon sign beckons from beyond the clear glass door to the bar. This is the entrance to the glass house, shining out into the dark neighborhood, attracting customers with its warm glow. See through the glass wall, the main spirit of the space – a 5 meter high feature wall with golden light. Made of brushed stainless steel, the shelfs rise layer by layer, just like golden wave in the dark night softly coming to the people.

Concealed golden lights illuminate the façade, a theme consisting of the bar's interior. All five main areas of the design (the façade, the main hall, the mezzanine, a VIP suite and the restroom) flow into one another with perfect harmony.

From the ceiling hangs some diamond chandeliers which reveal the aesthetic is cohesive with the feature wall and similarly twinkles in the warm light, like stars in the night sky.

Groupings of 3-4 seats are scattered throughout the main space. The smaller groups provide a feeling of privacy and comfort for customers. The high ceiling provides space for a small mezzanine with 2-3 groups of seating. The glass railing creates transparency for the view and opens up the space.

Besides these main lighting elements, there are several reflective metal elements inside the main room and along the stair that bounce light within the space, as a light show.

The VIP lounge has a wine display wall. The concept of it is a residential parlor. It is a kind of secret space – dimly lit, with dark materials, a comfortable sofa and a view out to beyond the glass wall. You sit, hidden, and look out to the brighter space.

The 3D wine bar flows down and continue the mood throughout the hallway and into the restroom. The vanity features are the same black marble as the wine bar, with bronze mirror walls. The materials are solid, but cast in the soft warm glow of the lights above creates an accent of chic elegance.