Residential Development J.Basanaviciaus 9A / Paleko architektu studija

+ 21

Architects Paleko architektu studija

Location Vilnius, Lithuania

Lead Architects Rolandas Palekas, Alma Palekienė, Bartas Puzonas, Dalia Uogintė, Sandra Šlepikaitė

Area 4000.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Norbert Tukaj

Manufacturers Loading...

Constructors G.Lietvaitis, K.Veteris

Client UAB Eika More Specs Less Specs

Architectural – urbanistic intentions and conception

While searching for architectural and urbanistic conception, we were trying to create simple and rational structure from the functionality, construction and exploitation point of view. Also, to find suitable, subtle relation with spaces of neighboring old town and Reformatai square.

Conception was determined by the location and context of the site: former residential site function was recreated; historically formed site terrain character was not changed – buildings are composed in different levels; pitched roofs were designed taking into account old town silhouette.

Structure of the spaces, volumetric solutions

In order to achieve integrity, we chose several architectural-compositional denominators. First – three volumes of the same profile. Second – all of the three houses are similar to each other in size in the plan, and house by the park is one floor lower than the two other buildings.

After estimating the scale and structures of adjacent and neighboring territories, in order to articulate the northern layout of J.Basanavicius street, new building forms perimetrical occupation of the plot by the street, while closer to the park villa morphotype is chosen. The building by the Reformatai square is slightly turned in relation to the middle building, in this way enhancing the city villa character.

Facades and finishing materials

In the facade solutions, several important principles that are inherent to Vilnius old town are reflected:

1. Regular and harmonious window arrangement;

2. Rather high fence that enhances the perimetrical occupation of the plot by the main street;

3. Firewall – solid massive building wall. Inner structure of the building plan is inherent to the building facades – window openings, balconies are arranged in a way so it would assure good functionality of inner structure, size of the windows assures sufficient lighting and insolation. Tall windows, that are matched to the window scale neighboring eclectic buildings window, open up the panoramas and let in more sunlight.

Color and material – contextual, modern, durable and natural. Taking into account dominating building material in J.Basanavicius street, light plaster was used for the buildings by the street; reacting to the natural park colors and seasonality, dark grey wood was used for the building by the park. All of the balconies are covered by the same material as the facade.