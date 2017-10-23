World
Residential Development J.Basanaviciaus 9A / Paleko architektu studija

  • 05:01 - 23 October, 2017
Residential Development J.Basanaviciaus 9A / Paleko architektu studija
Residential Development J.Basanaviciaus 9A / Paleko architektu studija, © Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

© Norbert Tukaj © Norbert Tukaj © Norbert Tukaj © Norbert Tukaj + 21

  • Architects

    Paleko architektu studija

  • Location

    Vilnius, Lithuania

  • Lead Architects

    Rolandas Palekas, Alma Palekienė, Bartas Puzonas, Dalia Uogintė, Sandra Šlepikaitė

  • Area

    4000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

Architectural – urbanistic intentions and conception
While searching for architectural and urbanistic conception, we were trying to create simple and rational structure from the functionality, construction and exploitation point of view. Also, to find suitable, subtle relation with spaces of neighboring old town and Reformatai square.

© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj
Situation
Situation
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

Conception was determined by the location and context of the site: former residential site function was recreated; historically formed site terrain character was not changed – buildings are composed in different levels; pitched roofs were designed taking into account old town silhouette.

First floor plan
First floor plan

Structure of the spaces, volumetric solutions
In order to achieve integrity, we chose several architectural-compositional denominators. First – three volumes of the same profile. Second – all of the three houses are similar to each other in size in the plan, and house by the park is one floor lower than the two other buildings.

© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

After estimating the scale and structures of adjacent and neighboring territories, in order to articulate the northern layout of J.Basanavicius street, new building forms perimetrical occupation of the plot by the street, while closer to the park villa morphotype is chosen. The building by the Reformatai square is slightly turned in relation to the middle building, in this way enhancing the city villa character.

Diagram
Diagram

Facades and finishing materials
In the facade solutions, several important principles that are inherent to Vilnius old town are reflected:
1. Regular and harmonious window arrangement;
2. Rather high fence that enhances the perimetrical occupation of the plot by the main street;

© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

3. Firewall – solid massive building wall. Inner structure of the building plan is inherent to the building facades – window openings, balconies are arranged in a way so it would assure good functionality of inner structure, size of the windows assures sufficient lighting and insolation. Tall windows, that are matched to the window scale neighboring eclectic buildings window, open up the panoramas and let in more sunlight.

Section BB
Section BB

Color and material – contextual, modern, durable and natural. Taking into account dominating building material in J.Basanavicius street, light plaster was used for the buildings by the street; reacting to the natural park colors and seasonality, dark grey wood was used for the building by the park. All of the balconies are covered by the same material as the facade.

© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj
