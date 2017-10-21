World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Carles Oliver
  6. 2016
  7. St. Miquel 19 Refurbishment / Carles Oliver

St. Miquel 19 Refurbishment / Carles Oliver

  • 13:00 - 21 October, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
St. Miquel 19 Refurbishment / Carles Oliver
Save this picture!
St. Miquel 19 Refurbishment / Carles Oliver, © José Hevia
© José Hevia

© José Hevia © José Hevia © José Hevia © José Hevia + 13

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

From the architect. Refurbishment project built with € 18,000 budget that aims to bring empty homes back into use for people in housing need, which is a huge problem right now at tourist areas like Mallorca island. 

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

€ 12,000 have been used for energy efficieny improvement (roof insulation and biomass stove) and € 6,000 for indoor rehabilitation. 

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

The project has been made with an urban sharecropping contract, paying rent for 3 years through the work, part of which has been done by self-construction. 

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

In order to be able to refurbish a 100 square meters dwelling with this amount, we worked along these lines:

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

1. NOT TO DO, as the best way to do.
2. DOMESTIC ARCHEOLOGY, to learn how economy of means has built our cities for centuries. 

3. BACK TO ARCH, as a way to open spaces without adding any kind of new material. To open a door is not the same than to build a door.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Stone Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Spain
Cite: "St. Miquel 19 Refurbishment / Carles Oliver" 21 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/882010/st-miquel-19-reforma-de-vivienda-carles-oliver/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »