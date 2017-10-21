St. Miquel 19 Refurbishment / Carles Oliver

+ 13

From the architect. Refurbishment project built with € 18,000 budget that aims to bring empty homes back into use for people in housing need, which is a huge problem right now at tourist areas like Mallorca island.

€ 12,000 have been used for energy efficieny improvement (roof insulation and biomass stove) and € 6,000 for indoor rehabilitation.

The project has been made with an urban sharecropping contract, paying rent for 3 years through the work, part of which has been done by self-construction.

In order to be able to refurbish a 100 square meters dwelling with this amount, we worked along these lines:

1. NOT TO DO, as the best way to do.

2. DOMESTIC ARCHEOLOGY, to learn how economy of means has built our cities for centuries.

3. BACK TO ARCH, as a way to open spaces without adding any kind of new material. To open a door is not the same than to build a door.