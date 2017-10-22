S House / ALPES GDB

+ 28

Architects ALPES GDB

Location Khuê Trung, Vietnam

Principal Architect Ho Khue

Area 700.0 m2

Project Year 2014

Photographs Hiroyuki Oki

From the architect. From the architects: Urban development has many environmental implications: the consequences of people’s alienation from nature, the majority of Vietnamese people living down the narrow or crowded streets, and the ever increasing number of vehicles.

The mission of Ho Khue Architects (ALPES Green Design & Build) Office is reconnecting people and nature. Changing their environment with innovative and healthy designs changes their perspective and improves their living conditions and lives. S house is one of the works contributing to that mission.

The “S” House is located in a new residential area in the Danang City Center, Vietnam. There is a lot of traffic and noise however is a very convenient location. Thus we have a good location that has some environmental problems for quality living. In addition, all the buildings are the same architecture, not interesting or energy efficient.

An innovative application of onsite precast concrete sheets for the exterior facade accomplished both saving money and time during construction. These decorative sheets combined with long vertical windows and adjacent plantings of vining plants reducing the noise and pollution entering the residence. The result was a beautiful and unique house that was protected from the large road used by many trucks.

The house is horizontal like other urban houses. It also goes back from the street 35 meters. Allowing light to the center and providing ventilation to all areas of the building was a major concern. This was solved by creating a center zone of hanging gardens consisting of these Five Elements: Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Mercury, and “Metal”. This is reminiscent of the old houses in Hoi An Ancient Town.

All of the family's activity and space is centered around and adjoins the central plantings and hanging garden such as: reception, dining, fitness, chatting, reading, and resting. This Open Central Area effectively allows the maximum amount of natural light and air for all rooms. It is a very effective way to establish green trees and plantings along the walls. Natural rain is allowed to provide water and natural air to this central core for a cooler environment and humidity that plants need to thrive.

A really enjoyable and multi-use area is the "family sky park", where kids can run around in the green grass and cool air. A small corner of the park is a fragrant garden or vegetables for dinner. Space for childhood memories prior to urbanization. There is room for recreation, relaxing, barbeques, and enjoying the cool night air and sky. This rooftop green area provides cooling for the house plus recreational choices.