Michael Maltzan Architecture and UNStudio Headline 2017 Zumtobel Group Awards

Zumtobel Group has announced the 2017 winners of its Zumtobel Group Awards for architecture, which rewards the year's innovations which best promote "sustainability and humanity in the built environment." Leading the awards is Los Angeles-based firm Michael Maltzan Architecture whose Star Apartments project, which provides 102 homes for previously homeless individuals in LA, was awarded the prize in Zumtobel Group's Buildings category. Also winning prizes were UNStudio, Atelier TeamMinus, and Arturo Vittori. Read on for more details and the full list of winners and honorable mentions.
Winners
Award in the Buildings category: Star Apartments / Michael Maltzan Architecture
Award in the Urban Developments & Initiatives category: Arnhem Station Masterplan / UNStudio
Award in the Applied Innovations category: Warka Water / Arturo Vittori
Special award for Young Professionals: Jianamani Visitor Center / Atelier TeamMinus
Honorable mentions
Buildings category
Farming Kindergarten / Vo Trong Nghia Architects
Jianamani Visitor Center / Atelier TeamMinus
La Maison du Savoir / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten
Transformation of 530 Dwellings / Lacaton & Vassal + Fréderic Druot + Christophe Hutin
Urban Developments & Initiatives category
Empower Shack / Urban-Think Tank
Recovery of the Irrigation System at the Thermal Orchards / by Cíclica [space·community ecology]
Sydney Park Water Re-use Project / Turf Design Studio
Urban Rigger / Kim Loudrup + BIG
Applied Innovations category
3for2 Beyond Efficiency / Architecture and Building Systems Research Group, ETH Zurich
Hy-Fi / The Living - David Benjamin
Mine the Scrap / Certain Measures
From Solar Trees to Active Glass Facades / Opvius GmbH, Germany
Special award for Young Professionals
3for2 Beyond Efficiency / Architecture and Building Systems Research Group, ETH Zurich
Mine the Scrap / Certain Measures
Nest We Grow – House of Food, for Food / LIXIL International Student Architectural Competition
Salpi Industrial Factory / Enzo Eusebi + Partners