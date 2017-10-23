World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. 13 Free Sites That Offer High-Quality 2D People and Objects for Your Architecture Visualizations

13 Free Sites That Offer High-Quality 2D People and Objects for Your Architecture Visualizations

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
13 Free Sites That Offer High-Quality 2D People and Objects for Your Architecture Visualizations
Save this picture!
13 Free Sites That Offer High-Quality 2D People and Objects for Your Architecture Visualizations

Even though a solid majority of architectural visualizations adhere to similar style guidelines, that doesn't mean you have to follow suit. Unless, of course, you want to (or your boss is forcing you). Either way, there are many resources out there to help you create visualizations in any style you want, and we've compiled 13 super-useful sites to help you give your unbuilt creations a human—or canine—touch. The number of sites dedicated to representing the diversity of the world's 7.6 billion inhabitants is growing, which means that our readers from outside of the Nordic countries have solid, appropriate options for populating their renderings. And if you're in the market for something edgier than the painstakingly-cut photo of a real person, sites like ARTCUTOUT and cutoutmix provide less realistic, more artistic alternatives.   

escalalatina

Save this picture!

ARTCUTOUT

Save this picture!

pngimg.com

Save this picture!

SKALGUBBAR

Save this picture!

NONSCANDINAVIA

Save this picture!

CUTOUT LIFE

Save this picture!

SKALGUBBRASIL

Save this picture!

MRCUTOUT.COM

Save this picture!

cutoutmix

Save this picture!

Ronen Bekerman & Case3D

Save this picture!

XOIO AIR

Save this picture!

3NTA

Save this picture!

IMMEDIATE ENTOURAGE (FREEMIUM)

Save this picture!

A Library of Downloadable Architecture Drawings in DWG Format

Looking for some quick references or ways to spice up your drawings? Fire up Google Translate or brush the dust off your Italian to take advantage of this comprehensive vector/dwg/architecture drawing resource site! provides a number of free CAD blocks, downloadable CAD plans and DWG files, for you to study or use in precedent research.

LineCAD Offers Solid Collection of Free Architecture CAD Blocks (No Strings Attached)

The people have spoken and the message is clear: "We want CAD blocks, reference drawings in DWG format and templates of all kinds!" Well, feast your eyes on this latest discovery, www.linecad.com. The site is a catch-all for downloadable DWGs and blocks whose scope even goes beyond architecture.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Misc
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "13 Free Sites That Offer High-Quality 2D People and Objects for Your Architecture Visualizations" 23 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/881988/13-free-sites-that-offer-high-quality-2d-people-and-objects-for-your-architecture-visualizations/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »