  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. 15 Eye-Popping Projects That Don't Apologize For Using Color: Photos of the Week

15 Eye-Popping Projects That Don't Apologize For Using Color: Photos of the Week

15 Eye-Popping Projects That Don't Apologize For Using Color: Photos of the Week
15 Eye-Popping Projects That Don't Apologize For Using Color: Photos of the Week, © Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo

This week, colorful projects are here to steal the show. Few architects have dared to use color in their works, however, when done so the results can be incredible. Here is a selection of 15 images from prominent photographers such as Gregori CiveraJulien Lanoo and Subliminal Image that show us the huge potential of color.

© Nicolas Borel © Luke Hayes © Imagen Subliminal © Imagen Subliminal + 16

Gregori Civera

Red Wall / Ricardo Bofill

© Gregori Civera
© Gregori Civera

Jiang Yong

Lunar Pop-up Store / ///byn

© Jiang Yong
© Jiang Yong

Jeremy San

The Green House / K2LD Architects

© Jeremy San
© Jeremy San

Imagen Subliminal

Behind The Scenes: Not Only a Car Wash / Lina Toro

© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

Wison Tungthunya

10Cal Tower / Supermachine Studio

© Wison Tungthunya
© Wison Tungthunya

Nicolas Borel

Euronews / Jakob + MacFarlane Architects

© Nicolas Borel
© Nicolas Borel

Luke Hayes

Mathematics: The Winton Gallery / Zaha Hadid Architects

© Luke Hayes
© Luke Hayes

Iwan Baan

Theatre Agora / UNStudio

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Richard Bryant

Drawing Studio / CRAB studio

© Richard Bryant
© Richard Bryant

Shen Qiang & Daniele Mattioli

Red Wall / 3Gatti Architecture Studio

© Shen Qiang & Daniele Mattioli
© Shen Qiang & Daniele Mattioli

Maria Gonzalez

The Orange Cube / Jakob + Macfarlane Architects

© Maria Gonzalez
© Maria Gonzalez

MVRDV

Didden Village / MVRDV

Cortesía de MVRDV
Cortesía de MVRDV

Imagen Subliminal

English for Fun Flagship in Madrid / Lorena del Río + Iñaqui Carnicero

© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

Julien Lanoo

Lucky Knot / NEXT architects

© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
Cite: María Francisca González. "15 Eye-Popping Projects That Don't Apologize For Using Color: Photos of the Week" [Fotos de la Semana: 15 increíbles proyectos de colores] 22 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/881983/15-eye-popping-projects-that-dont-apologize-for-using-color-photos-of-the-week/>

