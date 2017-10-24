World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Metro Station
  4. Germany
  5. J. Mayer H
  6. 2018
  Germany's Newest Transportation Pavilion Features Dynamic Roof

Germany's Newest Transportation Pavilion Features Dynamic Roof

Germany's Newest Transportation Pavilion Features Dynamic Roof
Courtesy of J. MAYER H.
Courtesy of J. MAYER H.

J. MAYER H., in partnership with Architekten, celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony for their competition-winning Pavillon am Ring Project in Freiburg, Germany. Located at the edge of Freiburg’s historic district, this new tram stop will feature a café and dynamic roof structure.

Courtesy of J. MAYER H.
Courtesy of J. MAYER H.

Combined with the existing inner-city square and Siegesdenkmal (“victory monument”), the tram stop will add to Freiburg’s compelling entry to the historic neighborhood. The tram stop will be contrasting to its context, giving it a powerful form and leaving a lasting impression with citizens and visitors of the city alike. On a historically triangular site, the pavilion's curvaceous roof will seemingly float atop a circular building. The roof's design will create engaging spaces for people to wait for the tram and meet their visitors.

The pavilion can be partially prefabricated. Lightweight and sustainable, the tram stop pavilion will have a steel structure which supports a somewhat slant wooden roof. Reinforced concrete walls embrace the café, while filigree supports hold up the roof.

Courtesy of J. MAYER H.
Courtesy of J. MAYER H.

Freiburg residents and visitors are expected to be able to enjoy a coffee while waiting for the tram at Pavillon am Ring as soon as construction is completed in 2018.

  • Architects

    J. Mayer H, Architekten

  • Partner in Charge

    Jürgen Mayer H.

  • Project Architect

    Sebastian Finckh

  • Project Team

    Fabrizio Silvano

  • Local Architect on Site

    Jürgen Moser Architekten

  • Structural and Building Service Engineer

    Buro Happold

  • Lighting Concept

    lichttransfer

  • Kitchen Engineer

    IB Scherer

  • Building physics

    IB Santer

  • Area

    250.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

News via: Buro Happold

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects In Progress Infrastructure Transportation Metro Station Germany
Cite: Lindsey Leardi. "Germany's Newest Transportation Pavilion Features Dynamic Roof" 24 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/881976/germanys-newest-transportation-pavilion-features-dynamic-roof/>

