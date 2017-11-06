World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. China
  5. gad
  6. 2016
  7. The One / gad

The One / gad

  • 19:00 - 6 November, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The One / gad
Save this picture!
The One / gad, © Yao Li
© Yao Li

© Yao Li © Yao Li © Yao Li © Yao Li + 25

  • Architects

    gad

  • Location

    Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China

  • Landscape Design

    Belt Collins

  • Area

    343309.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Yao Li
Save this picture!
© Yao Li
© Yao Li

Text description provided by the architects. City is a glamorous lieu that blends culture context with modern character; residence is the most basic space unit. When strong visual impact and artificial details prevail in postmodern city, how can we integrate residence within city’s richness and exhibit exquisiteness of life without artificialness?

Save this picture!
© Yao Li
© Yao Li

The so-called richness is essence of city, while delicateness is related to preciseness and accuracy of design. In the collision of classic and modern, part and whole, we always try to infuse richness, delicateness into design, to merge every living entity within city’s richness and to appreciate the urban charm within one community.

Save this picture!
© Yao Li
© Yao Li

Location Features: Intertwine bustling commerce and everyday life
The One is located in bustling downtown center of Hangzhou City; this place was the dock where vessels discharged cargo and commodities in ancient times. Today, it transforms into a prosperous CBD, which attracts numerous visitors, embraces thriving market and gathers abundant merchants.

Save this picture!
© Yao Li
© Yao Li

With graceful Grand Canal to the east, busy Yan'an Road commerce district to the south, enormous residential community to the north, here, you can predict prosperous future city setup and evoke reminiscent past space memories. Here, it is not only bustling commercial center but also witness of vicissitudes, symbol of the city essence.

Save this picture!
Location
Location

Design Strategy: quiescent and dynamic, variform and neat
This place is located between bustling business center and restful living quarter, how to genuinely embed it within ambience is one of breakthroughs of design that intends to unit peace with dynamism and to harmonise change with order.

Save this picture!
© Yao Li
© Yao Li

Ringed on three sides by streets and one side by river, this region is divided into four districts by crossroad, as if capillaries of the urban dwelling. The design adopts global strategy to lay reserved landscape in center and to chain up urban space by axis in order to maintain unity both inside and outside of community. The north side is set over seventy meters away from the city street. It possesses a green area of over six thousand squares meters to expand vision, to reserve tranquility and to enrich city landscape.

Save this picture!
Symmetrical Layout
Symmetrical Layout

The Urban Richness: sense urban richness within unity
Abandoning the single, repeated practice, this design adopts general layout to infuse site, flat and building within a scattered but interlocked pattern. It depicts smooth urban skyline and reveals magnificent landscape for residence.

Save this picture!
© Yao Li
© Yao Li

The facade design conforms to subtle changes of ambiance. And its scale ratio is elaborated with scrutiny to interpret dual traits of classic and modern. Stone color gradation matches with dark glasses, which accords with everyday city life to the southwest and modern bustles along the riverside.

Save this picture!
© Yao Li
© Yao Li

It is designed with order, logic, ease and dimensions; the concept runs through the design and conforms to urban richness. In the southwest of the district lays a lattice-formed yellow stone facade, which emphasizes sedateness and dignity of shape. It stretches along the blue-gray line of riverside to depict contemporary feature and architecture suppleness, which is also a concordant transition of classic and modern. All of these reinforce harmony and diversity of urban structure.

Save this picture!
Penetration of Canal View
Penetration of Canal View

The Delicateness of Building: delicateness throughout whole life cycle
Delicateness, does not only relate to presence of architecture features, but also penetrates into the control and coordination of whole project life cycle: planning, design, construction and operation.

Save this picture!
© Yao Li
© Yao Li

Gentle and varied architecture appearance corresponds to the richness of surroundings in the community; the landscape design is refreshing, and the community embraces exclusive quietness and vitality. The super-elevation empty space of the first floor works as invisible extension of yard landscape. It emphasises affinity relationship of human beings and nature. The first floor in the lobby leads to underground garage, to forms a well-lighted space and bring light into the room. The community adopts hotel management model and equips with considerate supporting services, in order to fulfill specific needs of public construction project.

Save this picture!
© Yao Li
© Yao Li

The Design Proceeds: grow and perceive in practice
The One is located in bustling downtown, and gad Works always complies with the positive attitude to combine city, architecture and life harmoniously, striving to convey urban richness within harmony, and to interpret community delicateness by coordinating dual characteristics of classic and modern. It adopts deliberated design approach, presents ordered architecture appearance, and exerts itself to create more high-quality construction projects.

Save this picture!
© Yao Li
© Yao Li

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments China
Cite: "The One / gad" 06 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/881970/the-one-gad/>

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Yao Li

武林壹号：取一叶锦绣繁华，守一方丰润静谧 / gad

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »