The One / gad

Architects gad

Location Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China

Landscape Design Belt Collins

Area 343309.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Yao Li

Text description provided by the architects. City is a glamorous lieu that blends culture context with modern character; residence is the most basic space unit. When strong visual impact and artificial details prevail in postmodern city, how can we integrate residence within city’s richness and exhibit exquisiteness of life without artificialness?

The so-called richness is essence of city, while delicateness is related to preciseness and accuracy of design. In the collision of classic and modern, part and whole, we always try to infuse richness, delicateness into design, to merge every living entity within city’s richness and to appreciate the urban charm within one community.

Location Features: Intertwine bustling commerce and everyday life

The One is located in bustling downtown center of Hangzhou City; this place was the dock where vessels discharged cargo and commodities in ancient times. Today, it transforms into a prosperous CBD, which attracts numerous visitors, embraces thriving market and gathers abundant merchants.

With graceful Grand Canal to the east, busy Yan'an Road commerce district to the south, enormous residential community to the north, here, you can predict prosperous future city setup and evoke reminiscent past space memories. Here, it is not only bustling commercial center but also witness of vicissitudes, symbol of the city essence.

Design Strategy: quiescent and dynamic, variform and neat

This place is located between bustling business center and restful living quarter, how to genuinely embed it within ambience is one of breakthroughs of design that intends to unit peace with dynamism and to harmonise change with order.

Ringed on three sides by streets and one side by river, this region is divided into four districts by crossroad, as if capillaries of the urban dwelling. The design adopts global strategy to lay reserved landscape in center and to chain up urban space by axis in order to maintain unity both inside and outside of community. The north side is set over seventy meters away from the city street. It possesses a green area of over six thousand squares meters to expand vision, to reserve tranquility and to enrich city landscape.

The Urban Richness: sense urban richness within unity

Abandoning the single, repeated practice, this design adopts general layout to infuse site, flat and building within a scattered but interlocked pattern. It depicts smooth urban skyline and reveals magnificent landscape for residence.

The facade design conforms to subtle changes of ambiance. And its scale ratio is elaborated with scrutiny to interpret dual traits of classic and modern. Stone color gradation matches with dark glasses, which accords with everyday city life to the southwest and modern bustles along the riverside.

It is designed with order, logic, ease and dimensions; the concept runs through the design and conforms to urban richness. In the southwest of the district lays a lattice-formed yellow stone facade, which emphasizes sedateness and dignity of shape. It stretches along the blue-gray line of riverside to depict contemporary feature and architecture suppleness, which is also a concordant transition of classic and modern. All of these reinforce harmony and diversity of urban structure.

The Delicateness of Building: delicateness throughout whole life cycle

Delicateness, does not only relate to presence of architecture features, but also penetrates into the control and coordination of whole project life cycle: planning, design, construction and operation.

Gentle and varied architecture appearance corresponds to the richness of surroundings in the community; the landscape design is refreshing, and the community embraces exclusive quietness and vitality. The super-elevation empty space of the first floor works as invisible extension of yard landscape. It emphasises affinity relationship of human beings and nature. The first floor in the lobby leads to underground garage, to forms a well-lighted space and bring light into the room. The community adopts hotel management model and equips with considerate supporting services, in order to fulfill specific needs of public construction project.

The Design Proceeds: grow and perceive in practice

The One is located in bustling downtown, and gad Works always complies with the positive attitude to combine city, architecture and life harmoniously, striving to convey urban richness within harmony, and to interpret community delicateness by coordinating dual characteristics of classic and modern. It adopts deliberated design approach, presents ordered architecture appearance, and exerts itself to create more high-quality construction projects.